Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore for the second match in a row and it was two wins on the trot for them as the hosts edged out table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in a close clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
Chasing 190 for a win, Sanju Samson and Co managed 182/6 as RCB won by 7 runs to join a cluster of teams on 8 points.
Wearing their annual one-off green kit, RCB were not off to the best of starts as stand-in skipper Kohli was out first ball to Trent Boult. But Faf du Plessis, once again playing just as a batter under the Impact Player rule, along with Glenn Maxwell put together a century stand. There was a late collapse again after set batters departed but RCB managed to post 189/9 in the 20 overs.
Mohammed Siraj once again struck early for RCB as Jos Buttler was bowled for a duck in the first over. Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal rebuilt for RCB but with the scoring pressure mounting, the hosts managed to hold off Royals in the back-end. Siraj went for runs in the death overs but Harshal Patel finished things off for his side, with impressive figures of 3/32, with Dhruv Jurel’s cameo not being for Royals.
Maxwell was the player of the match for his 77 off 44 balls.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|L
|NRR
|FOR
|AGAINST
|PTS
|RR
|7
|4
|3
|0.844
|1274/139.2
|1162/140.0
|8
|LSG
|7
|4
|3
|0.547
|1179/136.0
|1133/139.3
|8
|CSK
|6
|4
|2
|0.355
|1090/116.5
|1071/119.2
|8
|GT
|6
|4
|2
|0.212
|1015/117.2
|1007/119.2
|8
|RCB
|7
|4
|3
|-0.008
|1262/136.2
|1297/140.0
|8
|PBKS
|7
|4
|3
|-0.162
|1171/135.3
|1171/133.0
|8
|MI
|6
|3
|3
|-0.254
|1080/117.4
|1080/114.3
|6
|KKR
|6
|2
|4
|0.214
|1074/116.0
|1022/113.0
|4
|SRH
|6
|2
|4
|-0.794
|937/117.1
|1008/114.4
|4
|DC
|6
|1
|5
|-1.183
|898/119.2
|1029/118.1
|2
