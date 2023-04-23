Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore for the second match in a row and it was two wins on the trot for them as the hosts edged out table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in a close clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 190 for a win, Sanju Samson and Co managed 182/6 as RCB won by 7 runs to join a cluster of teams on 8 points.

Wearing their annual one-off green kit, RCB were not off to the best of starts as stand-in skipper Kohli was out first ball to Trent Boult. But Faf du Plessis, once again playing just as a batter under the Impact Player rule, along with Glenn Maxwell put together a century stand. There was a late collapse again after set batters departed but RCB managed to post 189/9 in the 20 overs.

Mohammed Siraj once again struck early for RCB as Jos Buttler was bowled for a duck in the first over. Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal rebuilt for RCB but with the scoring pressure mounting, the hosts managed to hold off Royals in the back-end. Siraj went for runs in the death overs but Harshal Patel finished things off for his side, with impressive figures of 3/32, with Dhruv Jurel’s cameo not being for Royals.

Maxwell was the player of the match for his 77 off 44 balls.

TEAM P W L NRR FOR AGAINST PTS RR 7 4 3 0.844 1274/139.2 1162/140.0 8 LSG 7 4 3 0.547 1179/136.0 1133/139.3 8 CSK 6 4 2 0.355 1090/116.5 1071/119.2 8 GT 6 4 2 0.212 1015/117.2 1007/119.2 8 RCB 7 4 3 -0.008 1262/136.2 1297/140.0 8 PBKS 7 4 3 -0.162 1171/135.3 1171/133.0 8 MI 6 3 3 -0.254 1080/117.4 1080/114.3 6 KKR 6 2 4 0.214 1074/116.0 1022/113.0 4 SRH 6 2 4 -0.794 937/117.1 1008/114.4 4 DC 6 1 5 -1.183 898/119.2 1029/118.1 2

