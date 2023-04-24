Field Watch Watch: Sachin Tendulkar's lap of honour on farewell day with Harsha Bhogle's poignant commentary Tendulkar’s memorable farewell speech at the Wankhede Stadium was followed by a fine few minutes of broadcasting by Harsha Bhogle. Scroll Staff An hour ago Sachin Tendulkar's farewell speech | Sportzpics / BCCI / Pal Pillai And this. #SachinTendulkar was the sun that shone on the cricket world. And some of us, his chroniclers, were fortunate to have some of that light shine on us. He truly was a great habit. pic.twitter.com/J7R9ouel2L— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 24, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sachin Tendulkar Harsha Bhogle Happy birthday Sachin