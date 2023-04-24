David Warner ✅

Sarfaraz Khan ✅

Aman Khan ✅



That was one stunning over from @Sundarwashi5 👌 👌



Watch those WICKETS 👇



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/ia1GLIWu00 #TATAIPL | #SRHvDC | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/wXgFVCmCoS