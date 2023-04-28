It’s been almost a week since India’s star wrestlers resumed their protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi asking for action to be taken against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The wrestlers – led by the likes of Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, and Commonwealth Games champion Vinesh Phogat – have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Singh. Subsequently, seven female wrestlers have lodged complaints against the WFI president. However, the Delhi Police is yet to reportedly file an FIR.

While politicians, khap panchayats in Haryana and farmers groups have voiced their support, the wrestlers also reached out to co-athletes across different sports.

“The entire country worships cricket but not even a single cricketer has spoken up. We aren’t saying that you speak in our favour, but at least put up a neutral message and say there should be justice for whichever party,” Phogat had told the Indian Express.

The wrestlers had been criticised on Thursday by Olympian PT Usha and former India footballer Kalyan Chaubey. Usha, the Indian Olympic Association President, and Chaubey, the IOA’s Joint Secretary accused the protesting wrestlers of being indisciplined and tarnishing India’s image.

Earlier, there had been few messages posted on social media from 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and Olympians Jwala Gutta and Shiva Keshavan.

Wrestlers protests: ‘We appeal to PM Narendra Modi that he listens to our mann ki baat’

On Friday, Neeraj Chopra posted a message of support, followed by a wave of athletes across sports.

Here’s a select list of the posts the athletes have shared:

Abhinav Bindra, 2008 Beijing Olympic champion, shooting

As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration. My heart goes out… — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) April 26, 2023

Full text of Bindra’s tweet As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration. My heart goes out to all those who have been affected. We must ensure that this issue is handled properly, with the athletes’ concerns heard and addressed fairly and independently. This incident highlights the crucial need for a proper safeguarding mechanism that can prevent harassment and ensure justice for those affected. We must work towards creating a safe and secure environment for all athletes to thrive in.

Neeraj Chopra, 2021 Tokyo Olympic champion, athletics

Text of Chopra’s statement: It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not. What’s happening should never happen. This is a sensitive issue, and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served.

Sania Mirza, six-time Grand Slam champion, tennis

As an athlete but more as a woman this is too difficult to watch .. they’ve brought laurels to our country and we have all celebrated them , with them .. if you have done that then it’s time to now stand with them in this difficult time too .. this is a highly sensitive matter… pic.twitter.com/7mVVyz1Dr1 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 28, 2023

Shiva Keshavan, six-time Olympian at the Winter Games, luge

The predicament of the wrestling community that has not seen any resolution despite the public protests is a stern reminder that we need proper systems in place to protect athletes. Sport institutions need to be much more proactive and i support the voices asking for swift action https://t.co/9lv304P3Gx — Shiva Keshavan, OLY (@100thofasec) April 26, 2023

Nikhat Zareen, two-time World Champion, boxing

It breaks my heart to see our Olympic & World medallists in this state. Sportspeople also serve the nation by bringing glory & laurels.

I sincerely hope & pray that the law takes its own course and justice is served at the earliest🙏🏻

Jai Hind.#IStandWithMyChampions https://t.co/w5eaJuwzSz — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) April 28, 2023

I agree ☝️ — Gutta Jwala 💙 (@Guttajwala) April 26, 2023

Harbhajan Singh, former India cricketer

Sakshi, Vinesh are India's pride. I am pained as a sportsperson to find pride of our country coming out to protest on the streets. I pray that they get justice.#IStandWithWrestlers pic.twitter.com/hwD9dKSFNv — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 28, 2023

Rani Rampal, former India hockey captain

Virender Sehwag, former India cricketer

बहुत दुःख की बात है की हमारे champions जिन्होंने देश का बड़ा नाम किया है , झंडा लहराया है , हम सबको इतनी ख़ुशियाँ दी हैं, उन्हें आज सड़क पर आना पड़ा है।

बड़ा संवेदनशील मामला है और इसकी निष्पक्ष जाँच होनी चाहिए। उम्मीद है खिलाड़ियों को न्याय मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/A8KXqxbKZ4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 28, 2023

This list will be updated if and when more reactions come in.

