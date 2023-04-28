It was a batting exhibition as Lucknow Super Giants posted the second highest total in Indian Premier League history with a stunning 257/5 against Punjab Kings
The highest score remains RCB’s 263/5, powered by Chris Gayle’s mammoth 175* against Pune Warriors in 2013.
Kyle Mayers started things off while Marcus Stoinis top-scored as LSG piled on the runs in Mohali as Shikhar Dhawan and Co struggled to contain them.
On a scorecard with no batter striking below 130.00, Stoinis’s 40-ball 72 and Mayers’ 24-ball 54 were the two top scores.
There were also fireworks from Nicholas Pooran who scored another super quick knock this tournament after his stunning half century versus RCB earlier. Today he finished with a 19-ball 45.
Only captain KL Rahul really missed out as he got out early on a 9-ball 12 but that didn’t stop LSG from lighting up the evening.
LSG's scorecard vs PBKS
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K L Rahul (c)
|c Shahrukh Khan b Kagiso Rabada
|12
|9
|1
|1
|133.33
|Kyle Mayers
|c Shikhar Dhawan b Kagiso Rabada
|54
|24
|7
|4
|225.00
|Ayush Badoni
|c Rahul Chahar b Liam Livingstone
|43
|24
|3
|3
|179.17
|Marcus Stoinis
|c Jitesh Sharma b Sam Curran
|72
|40
|6
|5
|180.00
|Nicholas Pooran (wk)
|lbw Arshdeep Singh
|45
|19
|7
|1
|236.84
|Deepak Hooda
|not out
|11
|6
|2
|0
|183.33
|Krunal Pandya
|not out
|5
|2
|1
|0
|250.00
Here’s a look at the top 5 totals:
|Team
|Score
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|RCB
|263/5
|13.15
|1
|VS PW
|Bengaluru
|23 Apr 2013
|LSG
|257/5
|12.85
|1
|vs PBKS
|Mohali
|28 Apr 2023
|RCB
|248/3
|12.4
|1
|v GL
|Bengaluru
|14 May 2016
|CSK
|246/5
|12.3
|1
|v RR
|Chennai
|3 Apr 2010
|KKR
|245/6
|12.25
|1
|v KXIP
|Indore
|12 May 2018