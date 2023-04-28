It was a batting exhibition as Lucknow Super Giants posted the second highest total in Indian Premier League history with a stunning 257/5 against Punjab Kings

The highest score remains RCB’s 263/5, powered by Chris Gayle’s mammoth 175* against Pune Warriors in 2013.

Kyle Mayers started things off while Marcus Stoinis top-scored as LSG piled on the runs in Mohali as Shikhar Dhawan and Co struggled to contain them.

On a scorecard with no batter striking below 130.00, Stoinis’s 40-ball 72 and Mayers’ 24-ball 54 were the two top scores.

There were also fireworks from Nicholas Pooran who scored another super quick knock this tournament after his stunning half century versus RCB earlier. Today he finished with a 19-ball 45.

Only captain KL Rahul really missed out as he got out early on a 9-ball 12 but that didn’t stop LSG from lighting up the evening.

LSG's scorecard vs PBKS

Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
 K L Rahul (c)  c Shahrukh Khan b Kagiso Rabada 12 9 1 1 133.33
 Kyle Mayers  c Shikhar Dhawan b Kagiso Rabada 54 24 7 4 225.00
 Ayush Badoni  c Rahul Chahar b Liam Livingstone 43 24 3 3 179.17
 Marcus Stoinis  c Jitesh Sharma b Sam Curran 72 40 6 5 180.00
 Nicholas Pooran (wk)  lbw Arshdeep Singh 45 19 7 1 236.84
 Deepak Hooda not out 11 6 2 0 183.33
 Krunal Pandya not out 5 2 1 0 250.00
via IPLt20

Here’s a look at the top 5 totals:

Team Score RR Inns Opposition Ground Match Date
RCB 263/5 13.15 1 VS PW Bengaluru 23 Apr 2013
LSG 257/5 12.85 1 vs PBKS Mohali 28 Apr 2023
RCB 248/3 12.4 1 v GL Bengaluru 14 May 2016
CSK 246/5 12.3 1 v RR Chennai 3 Apr 2010
KKR 245/6 12.25 1 v KXIP Indore 12 May 2018