It was a batting exhibition as Lucknow Super Giants posted the second highest total in Indian Premier League history with a stunning 257/5 against Punjab Kings

The highest score remains RCB’s 263/5, powered by Chris Gayle’s mammoth 175* against Pune Warriors in 2013.

#IPL2023



LSG finish with 257/5 - the second highest total ever in the IPL! 🔥



Mayers, Badoni, Stoinis and Pooran all combine to put together this mammoth total.



Big task up for PBKS.



LSG 257/5 (20)https://t.co/TTn7lyYsth pic.twitter.com/fjT5mXi639 — The Field (@thefield_in) April 28, 2023

Kyle Mayers started things off while Marcus Stoinis top-scored as LSG piled on the runs in Mohali as Shikhar Dhawan and Co struggled to contain them.

On a scorecard with no batter striking below 130.00, Stoinis’s 40-ball 72 and Mayers’ 24-ball 54 were the two top scores.

There were also fireworks from Nicholas Pooran who scored another super quick knock this tournament after his stunning half century versus RCB earlier. Today he finished with a 19-ball 45.

Only captain KL Rahul really missed out as he got out early on a 9-ball 12 but that didn’t stop LSG from lighting up the evening.

LSG's scorecard vs PBKS Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR K L Rahul (c) c Shahrukh Khan b Kagiso Rabada 12 9 1 1 133.33 Kyle Mayers c Shikhar Dhawan b Kagiso Rabada 54 24 7 4 225.00 Ayush Badoni c Rahul Chahar b Liam Livingstone 43 24 3 3 179.17 Marcus Stoinis c Jitesh Sharma b Sam Curran 72 40 6 5 180.00 Nicholas Pooran (wk) lbw Arshdeep Singh 45 19 7 1 236.84 Deepak Hooda not out 11 6 2 0 183.33 Krunal Pandya not out 5 2 1 0 250.00 via IPLt20

Here’s a look at the top 5 totals:

Team Score RR Inns Opposition Ground Match Date RCB 263/5 13.15 1 VS PW Bengaluru 23 Apr 2013 LSG 257/5 12.85 1 vs PBKS Mohali 28 Apr 2023 RCB 248/3 12.4 1 v GL Bengaluru 14 May 2016 CSK 246/5 12.3 1 v RR Chennai 3 Apr 2010 KKR 245/6 12.25 1 v KXIP Indore 12 May 2018

128/2 - @LucknowIPL scored 128/2 inside the first 10 overs of an @IPL innings, the highest such score since Mumbai Indians' tally of 131/3 against SRH on 8 October 2021. Assault.#PBKSvLSG #TATAIPL #IPL2023 — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) April 28, 2023

Another game in #IPL2023 where a team has won the toss, opted to field & ended up with a HUGE total to chase. This is the biggest of all



PBKS will need something extra special to pull this off, & with LSG having the best catching %, they will need to clear the ropes#LSGvPBKS pic.twitter.com/kh7L9Rytvs — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 28, 2023

First 10 overs - 128 runs

Last 10 overs - 129 runs



Hai na, #GazabAndaz? 💙 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 28, 2023

In RCB’s 263 - Bhuvneshwar 0/23 (4); Luke Wright 1/26 (4)



In LSG’s 257 - Rahul Chahar 0/29 (4) #LSGvsPBKS — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 28, 2023