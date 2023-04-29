Field Watch Watch, Hockey FIH Pro League: GBR’s James Mazarelo pulls off one of the saves of the year A stunning reflex effort, that gets better and better with every viewing. Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago Screengrab / FIH Is it a bird? Is it a plane? It’s @JamesMazarelo!! A save of the season (decade?) contender from the flying @GBHockey keeper in the #FIHProLeague thriller against Australia. #HockeyInvites #HockeyEquals pic.twitter.com/G7bKTnaS0w— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) April 29, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hockey FIH Pro League England James Mazarelo Hockey Great Britain