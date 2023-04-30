Since IPL 2022 began, a total of 11 centuries have been scored in the league, including three this year. Five of those have been against Mumbai Indians, including two this year.
The latest to go after MI’s bowling attack is Yashasvi Jaiswal, one of Mumbai’s own, as he slammed a superb 124 off 62 balls at the Wankhede Stadium for Rajasthan Royals against Rohit Sharma’s MI. RR posted 212/7 in the IPL’s 1000th match.
And while MI have conceded five centuries in the last last two seasons, RR batters have scored five too. The other four were by Jos Buttler last season.
In fact, Buttler was the second highest-scoring batter on Sunday night for RR but what is incredible is that it was a 19-ball 18. Extras, at 25, was the second highest contributor for RR as Jaiswal played one of the all-time great knocks of the tournament.
Out of the last 16 centuries in the Indian Premier League, seven have been scored by Englishmen: Ben Stokes (1), Jos Buttler (5), Harry Brook (1). But now the last two have been scored by Indian batters.
RR scorecard vs MI
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c & b Arshad Khan
|124
|62
|16
|8
|200.00
|Jos Buttler
|c (Sub) Ramandeep Singh b Piyush Chawla
|18
|19
|2
|1
|94.74
|Sanju Samson (c)(wk)
|c Tilak Varma b Arshad Khan
|14
|10
|1
|1
|140.00
|Devdutt Padikkal
|b Piyush Chawla
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|Jason Holder
|c Tim David b Jofra Archer
|11
|9
|0
|1
|122.22
|Shimron Hetmyer
|c Suryakumar Yadav b Arshad Khan
|8
|9
|0
|1
|88.89
|Dhruv Jurel
|c Tilak Varma b Riley Meredith
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|not out
|8
|5
|1
|0
|160.00
|Trent Boult
|not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|Extras
|( nb 1, w 16, b 1, lb 7, pen )
|25
Centuries in IPL since 2022
|Batter (team)
|Score
|SR
|For
|Against
|Venue
|Date
|Buttler (RR)
|100
|147.05
|Royals
|v Mumbai
|DY Patil
|02 Apr 2022
|Rahul (LSG)
|103
|171.66
|Super Giants
|v Mumbai
|Brabourne
|16 Apr 2022
|Buttler (RR)
|103
|168.85
|Royals
|v KKR
|Brabourne
|18 Apr 2022
|Buttler (RR)
|116
|178.46
|Royals
|v Capitals
|Wankhede
|22 Apr 2022
|Rahul (LSG)
|103
|166.12
|Super Giants
|v Mumbai
|Wankhede
|24 Apr 2022
|de Kock (LSG)
|140
|200.00
|Super Giants
|v KKR
|DY Patil
|18 May 2022
|Patidar (RCB)
|112
|207.40
|RCB
|v Super Giants
|Eden Gardens
|25 May 2022
|Buttler (RR)
|106
|176.66
|Royals
|v RCB
|Ahmedabad
|27 May 2022
|Brook (SRH)
|100
|181.81
|Sunrisers
|v KKR
|Eden Gardens
|14 Apr 2023
|V Iyer (KKR)
|104
|203.92
|KKR
|v Mumbai
|Wankhede
|16 Apr 2023
|Jaiswal (RR)
|124
|200.00
|RR
|v Mumbai
|Wankhede
|30 Apr 2023
Here are some reactions to Jaiswal’s stunning knock: