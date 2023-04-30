Since IPL 2022 began, a total of 11 centuries have been scored in the league, including three this year. Five of those have been against Mumbai Indians, including two this year.

The latest to go after MI’s bowling attack is Yashasvi Jaiswal, one of Mumbai’s own, as he slammed a superb 124 off 62 balls at the Wankhede Stadium for Rajasthan Royals against Rohit Sharma’s MI. RR posted 212/7 in the IPL’s 1000th match.

And while MI have conceded five centuries in the last last two seasons, RR batters have scored five too. The other four were by Jos Buttler last season.

In fact, Buttler was the second highest-scoring batter on Sunday night for RR but what is incredible is that it was a 19-ball 18. Extras, at 25, was the second highest contributor for RR as Jaiswal played one of the all-time great knocks of the tournament.

Out of the last 16 centuries in the Indian Premier League, seven have been scored by Englishmen: Ben Stokes (1), Jos Buttler (5), Harry Brook (1). But now the last two have been scored by Indian batters.

RR scorecard vs MI

Batter R B 4s 6s SR
 Yashasvi Jaiswal c & b Arshad Khan 124 62 16 8 200.00
 Jos Buttler  c (Sub) Ramandeep Singh b Piyush Chawla 18 19 2 1 94.74
 Sanju Samson (c)(wk)  c Tilak Varma b Arshad Khan 14 10 1 1 140.00
 Devdutt Padikkal  b Piyush Chawla 2 4 0 0 50.00
 Jason Holder  c Tim David b Jofra Archer 11 9 0 1 122.22
 Shimron Hetmyer  c Suryakumar Yadav b Arshad Khan 8 9 0 1 88.89
 Dhruv Jurel  c Tilak Varma b Riley Meredith 2 3 0 0 66.67
 Ravichandran Ashwin not out 8 5 1 0 160.00
 Trent Boult not out 0 0 0 0 -
Extras ( nb 1, w 16, b 1, lb 7, pen ) 25
iplt20

Centuries in IPL since 2022

Batter (team) Score SR For Against Venue Date
Buttler (RR) 100 147.05 Royals v Mumbai DY Patil 02 Apr 2022
Rahul (LSG) 103 171.66 Super Giants v Mumbai Brabourne 16 Apr 2022
Buttler (RR) 103 168.85 Royals v KKR Brabourne 18 Apr 2022
Buttler (RR) 116 178.46 Royals v Capitals Wankhede 22 Apr 2022
Rahul (LSG) 103 166.12 Super Giants v Mumbai Wankhede 24 Apr 2022
de Kock (LSG) 140 200.00 Super Giants v KKR DY Patil 18 May 2022
Patidar (RCB) 112 207.40 RCB v Super Giants Eden Gardens 25 May 2022
Buttler (RR) 106 176.66 Royals v RCB Ahmedabad 27 May 2022
Brook (SRH) 100 181.81 Sunrisers v KKR Eden Gardens 14 Apr 2023
V Iyer (KKR) 104 203.92 KKR v Mumbai Wankhede 16 Apr 2023
Jaiswal (RR) 124 200.00 RR v Mumbai Wankhede 30 Apr 2023
via ESPNCricinfo

Here are some reactions to Jaiswal’s stunning knock: