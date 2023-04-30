Since IPL 2022 began, a total of 11 centuries have been scored in the league, including three this year. Five of those have been against Mumbai Indians, including two this year.

The latest to go after MI’s bowling attack is Yashasvi Jaiswal, one of Mumbai’s own, as he slammed a superb 124 off 62 balls at the Wankhede Stadium for Rajasthan Royals against Rohit Sharma’s MI. RR posted 212/7 in the IPL’s 1000th match.

#IPL2023



RR post 212/7



Out of which Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 124.



The next highest?



Extras: 25



And while MI have conceded five centuries in the last last two seasons, RR batters have scored five too. The other four were by Jos Buttler last season.

And while MI have conceded five centuries in the last last two seasons, RR batters have scored five too. The other four were by Jos Buttler last season.

In fact, Buttler was the second highest-scoring batter on Sunday night for RR but what is incredible is that it was a 19-ball 18. Extras, at 25, was the second highest contributor for RR as Jaiswal played one of the all-time great knocks of the tournament.

Out of the last 16 centuries in the Indian Premier League, seven have been scored by Englishmen: Ben Stokes (1), Jos Buttler (5), Harry Brook (1). But now the last two have been scored by Indian batters.

RR scorecard vs MI Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c & b Arshad Khan 124 62 16 8 200.00 Jos Buttler c (Sub) Ramandeep Singh b Piyush Chawla 18 19 2 1 94.74 Sanju Samson (c)(wk) c Tilak Varma b Arshad Khan 14 10 1 1 140.00 Devdutt Padikkal b Piyush Chawla 2 4 0 0 50.00 Jason Holder c Tim David b Jofra Archer 11 9 0 1 122.22 Shimron Hetmyer c Suryakumar Yadav b Arshad Khan 8 9 0 1 88.89 Dhruv Jurel c Tilak Varma b Riley Meredith 2 3 0 0 66.67 Ravichandran Ashwin not out 8 5 1 0 160.00 Trent Boult not out 0 0 0 0 - Extras ( nb 1, w 16, b 1, lb 7, pen ) 25 iplt20

𝙔𝙖𝙨𝙨-𝙝𝙖𝙨𝙫𝙞 𝙅𝙖𝙞𝙨𝙬𝙖𝙡 💯



The @rajasthanroyals opener scored his maiden IPL century and put his side on 🔝#IPL1000 | #TATAIPL | #MIvRR



Sit back and enjoy his stunning knock 🎥🔽https://t.co/jyy27rPM8o — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2023

Centuries in IPL since 2022 Batter (team) Score SR For Against Venue Date Buttler (RR) 100 147.05 Royals v Mumbai DY Patil 02 Apr 2022 Rahul (LSG) 103 171.66 Super Giants v Mumbai Brabourne 16 Apr 2022 Buttler (RR) 103 168.85 Royals v KKR Brabourne 18 Apr 2022 Buttler (RR) 116 178.46 Royals v Capitals Wankhede 22 Apr 2022 Rahul (LSG) 103 166.12 Super Giants v Mumbai Wankhede 24 Apr 2022 de Kock (LSG) 140 200.00 Super Giants v KKR DY Patil 18 May 2022 Patidar (RCB) 112 207.40 RCB v Super Giants Eden Gardens 25 May 2022 Buttler (RR) 106 176.66 Royals v RCB Ahmedabad 27 May 2022 Brook (SRH) 100 181.81 Sunrisers v KKR Eden Gardens 14 Apr 2023 V Iyer (KKR) 104 203.92 KKR v Mumbai Wankhede 16 Apr 2023 Jaiswal (RR) 124 200.00 RR v Mumbai Wankhede 30 Apr 2023 via ESPNCricinfo

Here are some reactions to Jaiswal’s stunning knock:

124 - @ybj_19's knock of 124 against Mumbai Indians is tied for the highest individual score in @IPL history by any @rajasthanroyals batter (@josbuttler - 124 v SRH on 2 May 2021); it's also the highest individual score by any batter in #IPL2023. Grand.#MIvRR #IPL1000 #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/HeFw9zSQjr — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) April 30, 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal scores 124 in an innings where the next highest score is 25 by Mr. Extras. #IPL2023 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 30, 2023

Yashashvi Jaiswal has now hit a boundary in all 8 scoring segments during his maiden IPL hundred. A true 360° ton. #IPL2023 #MRvRR — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 30, 2023

Highest IPL score with no other teammate scoring more than 20 runs:

158* - Brendon McCullum in 2008

124 - Yashasvi Jaiswal in 2023



The 1st ever IPL match and the 1000th scheduled IPL match! — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 30, 2023

Hundred for Yashasvi Jaiswal 💯



A masterclass, against an attack led by Jofra Archer. He is here to stay in Rajasthan Royals & for the Indian team in future. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) April 30, 2023

What a story, what a special talent. Yashasvi Jaiswal is a superstar in the making. #MIvRR @ybj_19 💯 — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) April 30, 2023

From here to the biggest platform in league cricket, Yashasvi Jaiswal has made his dream come true through hard work and determination. Made his parents proud. IPL has given a platform to many such young cricketers. ❤️ #MIvsRR #Ipl2023 pic.twitter.com/Lnie0rrLfe — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) April 30, 2023

Highest scores by uncapped players in IPL



Yashasvi Jaiswal 124 RR vs MI 2023

Paul Valthaty 120* PBKS vs CSK 2011

Shaun Marsh 115 PBKS vs RR 2008

Manish Pandey 114* RCB vs Deccan 2009

Rajat Patidar 112* RCB vs LSG 2022

Devdutt Padikkal 101* RCB vs RR 2021#MIvRR — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) April 30, 2023