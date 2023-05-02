IPL 2023 Watch, IPL 2023: Mohammed Shami’s picks four wickets in superb opening spell against Delhi Capitals Shami picked the wickets of Philip Salt, Priyam Garg, Rilee Rossouw and Manish Pandey to finish with 4/11. Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago Mohammad Shami of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Manish Pandey of Delhi Capitals during match 44 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad | Vipin Pawar/ SPORTZPICS for IPL What a spell this from @MdShami11 🤯🤯He finishes his lethal spell with figures of 4/11 😎Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/VQGP7wSZAj #TATAIPL | #GTvDC pic.twitter.com/85KNVfYXEf— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mohammed Shami IPL 2023 Delhi Capitals Gujarat Giants DC GT