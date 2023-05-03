South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail on Wednesday announced her retirement from international cricket, but confirmed she will be available to play global T20 leagues to balance family and cricket.

Ismail played in more than 100 ODIs and T20Is for South Africa and is considered one of the fastest ever in the women’s game.

The 34-year-old was in fine form as South Africa reached the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, the first ever in senior cricket for the nation. Sune Luus-led South Africa eventually lost to Australia as Ismail finished the tournament with fifth most wickets (8) and the second most dot balls. She registered arguably the fastest over ever bowled in women’s game at the recent World Cup.

Shabnim Ismail just registered 128 km/h (80 mph) on the TV speed gun at the end of what was perhaps the fastest over seen in women's cricket.



“As any athlete knows, training and competing at your best requires much sacrifice and dedication, and I now find myself wanting to spend more time with my family, particularly my siblings and parents as they get older,” Ismail said in the statement released by Cricket South Africa.

“They have always been my biggest support and I want to be able to be there for them in the way they have been there for me over the past 16 years. I really believe that reducing the amount of cricket I play will enable me to do this, and playing in global leagues, is the only way I see to be able to fit in both family and cricket.”

That World Cup final will now be Ismail’s last international match. Since then she featured for UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League and also played in the Fairbreak Invitational.

Shabnim Ismail's career FORMAT Mat Inns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR Tests 1 2 20 3 2/5 6.66 0.80 50.0 ODIs 127 126 3812 191 6/10 19.95 3.70 32.3 T20Is 113 112 2291 123 5/12 18.62 5.77 19.3 via ESPNCricinfo

Ismail finishes with 191 ODI wickets (second most, behind Jhulan Goswami) and 123 T20I wickets.

Leading wicket-takers in women's ODIs Player Mat Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR Goswami (IND) 204 255 6/31 22.04 3.37 39.23 Ismail (SA) 127 191 6/10 19.95 3.70 32.30 Fitzpatrick (AUS) 109 180 5/14 16.79 3.01 33.42 Mohammed (WI) 141 180 7/14 20.75 3.58 34.73 K Sciver-Brunt (ENG) 141 170 5/18 24.00 3.57 40.27

Here’s Ismail’s full statement:

Shabnim Ismail

Some reactions to Ismail’s retirement:

