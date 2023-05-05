India stalwart Rohan Bopanna reached his fourth men’s doubles tour final this year, after he and partner Matthew Ebden beat Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 5-7, 7-6 (3), 10-4 to reach the summit clash at the Madrid Masters.

Earlier this year, the 43-year-old became the oldest winner of an ATP Masters event when the Indo-Australian duo won the Indian Wells title.

On Friday, he’ll hope to add a second ATP 1000 event title to his tally of 24 men’s doubles titles when he and Ebden face the all-Russian team of Khachanov and Rublev in the final.

Bopanna and Ebden had lost the ATP 500 Rotterdam final earlier this year before winning the ATP 250 in Doha, followed by the Indian Wells crown.

In the opening round at Madrid, the seventh seeded pair beat Roberto Bautista Agut and Dan Evans 6-3, 7-6 (4), before getting the better of Marcelo Melo and Alexander Zverev with a 6-4, 1-6, 10-5 win in the second round.

They then beat top seeds Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinal before the win over Gonzalez and Roger-Vasselin.

Earlier this year, Bopanna had also reached the Australian Open mixed doubles final with Sania Mirza.

Currently ranked No 13 in the doubles leaderboard, Bopanna is expected to move up to 11 just by getting to the final, while Ebden is expected to move to 15 from his current 22 rank.

