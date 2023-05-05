“After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it’s been concluded that I’ll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly,” Rahul posted on Instagram. “My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It’s a tough call to make, but I know it’s the right one to ensure a full recovery.”

“Following the injury to Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul in the game against RCB, further tests and scans have unfortunately confirmed a significant tear to his tendon which will require surgery,” his franchise said in a statement.

In his message for LSG, he wrote: “As the team captain, it pains me deeply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I’m confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always. I’ll be cheering for them from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game.”

Rahul had been named in the Test squad to represent India at the ICC World Test Championship final but that is now out of the equation as well.

He wrote, “Absolutely gutted that I won’t be at the Oval next month with Team India. I’ll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority.”

