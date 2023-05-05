English seamer Katherine Sciver-Brunt, one of the greats of the game, announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket on Friday.
The 37-year-old has appeared in 267 matches for England, taking 335 wickets across all formats.
This comes on the back of Shabnim Ismail’s retirement this week and Jhulan Goswami’s retirement late last year, meaning three of the top five wicket-takers in women’s ODIs have now bid adieu.
Katherine Sciver Brunt's career
|FORMAT
|Mat
|Wkts
|Best
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|Test
|14
|51
|6/69
|21.52
|2.52
|51.1
|ODI
|141
|170
|5/18
|24.00
|3.57
|40.2
|T20I
|112
|114
|4/15
|19.19
|5.57
|20.6
Sciver-Brunt said in a statement to the England and Wales Cricket Board, “Well here I am, 19 years later, at the end of my international journey. I thought I’d never be able to reach this decision but I have and it’s been the hardest one of my life.
“I never had any dreams or aspirations to do what I’ve done, I only ever wished to make my family proud of me. And what I’ve achieved has gone way beyond that.
She added: “I have so much to be thankful for, cricket has given me a purpose, a sense of belonging, security, many golden memories and best friends that will last a lifetime. Of the trophies and titles I could have wished to achieve, I have reached them all, but my greatest achievement is the happiness that I have found in Nat.”
Sciver-Brunt has won three World Cups in England colours, including the final against India in 2017, and four Ashes series.
“Sciver-Brunt had already announced her retirement from regional cricket, but she will continue to play in The Hundred”, the ECB statement added.
Leading wicket-takers in women's ODIs
|Player
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|Goswami (IND)
|204
|255
|6/31
|22.04
|3.37
|39.23
|Ismail (SA)
|127
|191
|6/10
|19.95
|3.70
|32.30
|Fitzpatrick (AUS)
|109
|180
|5/14
|16.79
|3.01
|33.42
|Mohammed (WI)
|141
|180
|7/14
|20.75
|3.58
|34.73
|K Sciver-Brunt (ENG)
|141
|170
|5/18
|24.00
|3.57
|40.27
More to follow...