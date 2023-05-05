English seamer Katherine Sciver-Brunt, one of the greats of the game, announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket on Friday.

The 37-year-old has appeared in 267 matches for England, taking 335 wickets across all formats.

This comes on the back of Shabnim Ismail’s retirement this week and Jhulan Goswami’s retirement late last year, meaning three of the top five wicket-takers in women’s ODIs have now bid adieu.

Katherine Sciver Brunt's career FORMAT Mat Wkts Best Ave Econ SR Test 14 51 6/69 21.52 2.52 51.1 ODI 141 170 5/18 24.00 3.57 40.2 T20I 112 114 4/15 19.19 5.57 20.6 Via ESPNCricinfo

Sciver-Brunt said in a statement to the England and Wales Cricket Board, “Well here I am, 19 years later, at the end of my international journey. I thought I’d never be able to reach this decision but I have and it’s been the hardest one of my life.

“I never had any dreams or aspirations to do what I’ve done, I only ever wished to make my family proud of me. And what I’ve achieved has gone way beyond that.

She added: “I have so much to be thankful for, cricket has given me a purpose, a sense of belonging, security, many golden memories and best friends that will last a lifetime. Of the trophies and titles I could have wished to achieve, I have reached them all, but my greatest achievement is the happiness that I have found in Nat.”

Sciver-Brunt has won three World Cups in England colours, including the final against India in 2017, and four Ashes series.

“Sciver-Brunt had already announced her retirement from regional cricket, but she will continue to play in The Hundred”, the ECB statement added.

Leading wicket-takers in women's ODIs Player Mat Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR Goswami (IND) 204 255 6/31 22.04 3.37 39.23 Ismail (SA) 127 191 6/10 19.95 3.70 32.30 Fitzpatrick (AUS) 109 180 5/14 16.79 3.01 33.42 Mohammed (WI) 141 180 7/14 20.75 3.58 34.73 K Sciver-Brunt (ENG) 141 170 5/18 24.00 3.57 40.27

''It's saved my life''. 💗



Katherine Sciver-Brunt reflects on an absolutely remarkable international career. #BBCCricket pic.twitter.com/qzHSKFPs0H — Test Match Special (@bbctms) May 5, 2023

🚨KATHERINE SCIVER-BRUNT RETIRES FROM INTERNATIONAL CRICKET🚨



Thank you @KBrunt26 for inspiring generations of girls. For teaching us that showing burning passion is okay & for always having fun along the way 🙌



The world legend can be overused but this player is a LEGEND pic.twitter.com/mJv96fsla0 — Georgie Heath 🎙️ (@GeorgieHeath27) May 5, 2023

Katherine Sciver-Brunt has announced her retirement from international cricket.



With 335 wickets for England, no woman has taken more.



She's won two World Cups, a T20 World Cup and three Ashes series.



A true legend. Happy retirement, Katherine! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7aPupetT9q — Test Match Special (@bbctms) May 5, 2023

Women's international cricket bids goodbye to two of its foremost members of the "angry fast bowler"™️ (strictly on-field) tribe in the same week.



The end of an era of sorts with Shabnim Ismail and Katherine Scriver-Brunt retiring.https://t.co/Oo9cjY6Bfy — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) May 5, 2023

An all-time great bowler obviously, but what stood out with Katherine Sciver-Brunt, was how much it clearly meant to her to be out on the field (sometimes too much).



Her wholehearted approach through her remarkable career made her IMO the most watchable player of her generation. pic.twitter.com/k8w5rxaVJN — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) May 5, 2023

Time to bring this epic Katherine Sciver-Brunt moment back on to our timelines. https://t.co/U6mIWyLxnW — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 5, 2023

Just In: England fast bowler Katherine Sciver-Brunt has announced her retirement from international cricket.



3️⃣3️⃣5️⃣ international wickets

2️⃣ ODI World Cups 🏆🏆

1️⃣ T20 World Cup 🏆

3️⃣ Ashes Wins 🥇



Happy retirement legend!#CricketTwitter #KatherineBrunt #WomensCricket… pic.twitter.com/ZqNJMAG4zp — Sportz Point (@sportz_point) May 5, 2023

