There is a definite pattern to Neeraj Chopra’s successes in the international arena in men’s javelin throw. He has sown a tendency to start strong at the big stage. Conventional wisdom might suggest that an athlete, in any discipline, is probably the most nervous at the start before settling down as things proceed but somehow, Chopra keeps finding his best early on.

The World Championships in Eugene last year, when he had to fight back after a slow start to win a historic silver for India, has been the exception to this general trend.

But the start to the 2023 season was another case of Chopra starting strong. After months of off-season work – in the UK, then South Africa, and Turkey – one could perhaps again think his first throw in the first event of the season could see him ease into things. But that’s not the Chopra way. The 25-year-old threw 88.67m with his opening attempt and that, on the night, would be the best throw in a strong field.

Being the first major athletics meet of the season for men’s javelin – featuring the Olympic gold and silver medallists, former Olympic and world champions, and the current world champion – the final scorecard was bound to have a few Season Bests. And the World Lead was expected too. That it was Chopra’s throw that set the benchmark for the 2023 season is testimony to the amount of work he puts in before the season.

World Lead in men's javelin for 2023 Mark Competitor Nat Venue Date 88.67 Neeraj CHOPRA IND Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha (QAT) 05 MAY 2023 88.63 Jakub VADLEJCH CZE Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha (QAT) 05 MAY 2023 85.88 Anderson PETERS GRN Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha (QAT) 05 MAY 2023 85.06 Aliaksei KATKAVETS BLR Regional Sport Complex, Brest (BLR) 28 APR 2023 84.33 D.P MANU IND Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium, Bengaluru (IND) 15 APR 2023 via World Athletics

The Indian Olympic champion, when speaking about his desire to cross the 90m this year, did not hide the fact that he was feeling good about his game. “Last year, I got really close (89.94m) and was just six centimeters short,” he had said in Turkey. “There’s no over-confidence, but I’m feeling good. When you’re feeling good, you can say it. The training has been good and the performance will be good. There’s no over-confidence nor over-pressure from the 90m mark. Wasn’t there before, isn’t there now.”

He had also mentioned that for him the priority would remain to win events, even if that had to be with a 85m or 86m throw. The conditions are king and adaptability is key.

“Ultimately, 90m is just a distance,” he had insisted. “There are times in events where even with the world’s best javelin throwers present, you get the gold with 85m or 86m. The biggest thing for me is to handle the pressure and perform in an event no matter what the weather and conditions. I won’t be able to throw 90m all the time. The main thing is to throw well on the biggest platforms. I focus on being consistent.”

And so when the field was met with tough conditions in Doha on Friday night, he did what he had to. In a field with four athletes who have a Personal Best of 90m+ (two of those throws last season at Doha Diamond League) and two athletes with high 89s, there were only two competitors who managed 88+ at the Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium. Usually, that is the strongest indicator of how challenging things were.

“It was a very hard win, but I’m happy, It’s a really good start for me. I hope to come in the first place in the next competitions and to keep consistent during this season,” Chopra said after his event as quoted the Diamond League website

“I feel really good, today was challenging for all athletes, but I’m still satisfied with my result. It was a good start and it’s a great atmosphere. Lot of people came to support me and they are really happy.”

Chopra also confirmed later that the athletes were throwing into strong winds and they were not conditions he was used to. While he said before the meet that Doha is known for its 90m+ throws, the wind and the choice of the side in the stadium where javelin was being held, made it harder this year.

In that context, an otherwise world class 88.67m becomes even more impressive as he led the field from start to finish once again, as he did on that famous day in Tokyo. Chopra typically knows when he releases the javelin, whether it was a good one or not. He didn’t seem to particularly like the first throw that won him the meet. But he celebrated his last throw like he did in the Olympics final. He turned back and raised his arms. Shortly though, he realised the spear was being dragged back in the air. What he felt in his body was that he got his best one yet, but nature said otherwise. It was 86.52m.

And once again, there was plenty of support for Chopra in the stands.

“For this season I plan to stay fit and do more than I can. sometimes it’s really hard because we have have a big country and people hope for me, and now more athletes from my country join me in the Diamond League and other competitions. I’m lucky people have faith in me, I feel really good,” he said.

“This Doha meeting is great, the first one every year. Today was challenging, next time I’ll do more. This season I’ll stay fit consistently and I’ll try do my best in next competitions.”

The priority for this season remains the World Championships and Asian Games, and Chopra has once again begun on a strong note with the fourth best mark of his career. And the crucial eight points for winning the meet that should help his case for returning to the Diamond League finale.