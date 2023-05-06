Rohit Sharma’s batting position changed on Saturday against Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk at the Indian Premier League but his batting fortunes did not as he fell for a second straight duck.

Going through a poor run of form, the Mumbai Indians captain – who batted at No 3 in Chennai – fell for a third-ball duck as Deepak Chahar struck. MS Dhoni moved up to the stumps, the batter went on his knees to scoop the ball over him but instead gloved it on to his helmet and to Ravindra Jadeja at backward point.

His last four scores in the tournament now read: 3, 2, 0, 0. He also started the tournament with a 1 against RCB. Five out of his 10 innings have been single digit scores.

With his dismissal in Chennai, he also went top of an unwanted chart with now the most number of ducks in the tournament’s history.

Most ducks in IPL Player Matches Ducks Rohit Sharma 237 16 Sunil Narine 158 15 Mandeep Singh 111 15 Dinesh Karthik 238 15 Ambati Rayudu 198 14

While Rohit Sharma has not exactly lit up the IPL with the bat for a while now, the last couple of seasons have arguably been his poorest. While he finished 2022 with 268 runs at a sub-20 average and just over 120.00 for the strike rate, he is now heading for his worst season on the basis of average and the strike rate has remained sub-130.

Rohit did end a long wait for a 50-plus score in the tournament, when scored a first half century since 2021 earlier against Delhi Capitals. But either side of it, his struggles have been evident.

Rohit Sharma in IPL YEAR MAT RUNS AVG SR Career 237 6063 29.72 129.80 2023 10 184 18.40 126.90 2022 14 268 19.14 120.18 2021 13 381 29.30 127.42 2020 12 332 27.66 127.69 2019 15 405 28.92 128.57 2018 14 286 23.83 133.02 2017 17 333 23.78 121.97 2016 14 489 44.45 132.88 2015 16 482 34.42 144.74 2014 15 390 30.00 129.13 2013 19 538 38.42 131.54 2012 17 433 30.92 126.60 2011 16 372 33.81 125.25 2010 16 404 28.85 133.77 2009 16 362 27.84 114.92 2008 13 404 36.72 147.98

Here’s a look at his dismissal:

👉MSD comes up to the stumps 😎



👉Rohit Sharma attempts the lap shot



👉@imjadeja takes the catch 🙌



Watch how @ChennaiIPL plotted the dismissal of the #MI skipper 🎥🔽 #TATAIPL | #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/fDq1ywGsy7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2023

Here are some reactions to the dismissal:

Rohit and the IPL is a story that needs a reboot. Hopefully, an upside round the corner. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 6, 2023

Honestly that’s BRILLIANT from #MSDhoni𓃵 . Gets upto the stumps - makes #Rohit stays at the crease. Rohit scoops and he has three catching positions and gets the #MI captain out. #CSKvMI — RK (@RK_sports) May 6, 2023

2(8), 3(5), 0(3), 0(3)



Rohit is now avging 18.4 in IPL 2023. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) May 6, 2023

What can we say now? ROHIT SHARMA has again failed to open his scorecard. Goes out on a 🦆 for the second straight game. Big Big problem for Mumbai. #ElClasico #IPL2023 #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/7pO5weosmi — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) May 6, 2023

Rohit gone early. Felt like a tactic that worked. Got keeper up and Rohit scooped. Another duck for him, 16th for him. Tough times continue for him. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) May 6, 2023