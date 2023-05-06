Rohit Sharma’s batting position changed on Saturday against Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk at the Indian Premier League but his batting fortunes did not as he fell for a second straight duck.
Going through a poor run of form, the Mumbai Indians captain – who batted at No 3 in Chennai – fell for a third-ball duck as Deepak Chahar struck. MS Dhoni moved up to the stumps, the batter went on his knees to scoop the ball over him but instead gloved it on to his helmet and to Ravindra Jadeja at backward point.
His last four scores in the tournament now read: 3, 2, 0, 0. He also started the tournament with a 1 against RCB. Five out of his 10 innings have been single digit scores.
With his dismissal in Chennai, he also went top of an unwanted chart with now the most number of ducks in the tournament’s history.
Most ducks in IPL
|Player
|Matches
|Ducks
|Rohit Sharma
|237
|16
|Sunil Narine
|158
|15
|Mandeep Singh
|111
|15
|Dinesh Karthik
|238
|15
|Ambati Rayudu
|198
|14
While Rohit Sharma has not exactly lit up the IPL with the bat for a while now, the last couple of seasons have arguably been his poorest. While he finished 2022 with 268 runs at a sub-20 average and just over 120.00 for the strike rate, he is now heading for his worst season on the basis of average and the strike rate has remained sub-130.
Rohit did end a long wait for a 50-plus score in the tournament, when scored a first half century since 2021 earlier against Delhi Capitals. But either side of it, his struggles have been evident.
Rohit Sharma in IPL
|YEAR
|MAT
|RUNS
|AVG
|SR
|Career
|237
|6063
|29.72
|129.80
|2023
|10
|184
|18.40
|126.90
|2022
|14
|268
|19.14
|120.18
|2021
|13
|381
|29.30
|127.42
|2020
|12
|332
|27.66
|127.69
|2019
|15
|405
|28.92
|128.57
|2018
|14
|286
|23.83
|133.02
|2017
|17
|333
|23.78
|121.97
|2016
|14
|489
|44.45
|132.88
|2015
|16
|482
|34.42
|144.74
|2014
|15
|390
|30.00
|129.13
|2013
|19
|538
|38.42
|131.54
|2012
|17
|433
|30.92
|126.60
|2011
|16
|372
|33.81
|125.25
|2010
|16
|404
|28.85
|133.77
|2009
|16
|362
|27.84
|114.92
|2008
|13
|404
|36.72
|147.98
Here’s a look at his dismissal:
Here are some reactions to the dismissal: