The leading run-getter in the history of Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli moved past the 7,000 milestone during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.
Kohli, perhaps fittingly, reached the landmark in Delhi which is his home ground. Kohli has a good record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and he got there with a cut shot for four off Axar Patel.
Leading run-scorers in IPL history
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|Virat Kohli
|233*
|225*
|7000*
|Shikhar Dhawan
|213
|212
|6536
|David Warner
|171
|171
|6189
|Rohit Sharma
|237
|232
|6063
|Suresh Raina
|205
|200
|5528
|AB de Villiers
|184
|170
|5162
|MS Dhoni
|244
|213
|5054
|Chris Gayle
|142
|141
|4965
|Robin Uthappa
|205
|197
|4952
|Dinesh Karthik
|238
|217
|4475
After struggling for most of 2022, Kohli has been in much better touch in the IPL in 2023.
His best season was, without a doubt, in 2016 when he amassed a stunning 973 runs.
Second in the list of all-time leading run-scorers in the tournament’s history is Shikhar Dhawan with 6536 runs. David Warner with 6189 runs and Rohit Sharma with 6063 runs are next in the list.
Virat Kohli over the years in IPL
|YEAR
|MAT
|RUNS
|100
|50
|Career
|233*
|7000*
|5
|49
|2023
|10*
|376*
|0
|5
|2022
|16
|341
|0
|2
|2021
|15
|405
|0
|3
|2020
|15
|466
|0
|3
|2019
|14
|464
|1
|2
|2018
|14
|530
|0
|4
|2017
|10
|308
|0
|4
|2016
|16
|973
|4
|7
|2015
|16
|505
|0
|3
|2014
|14
|359
|0
|2
|2013
|16
|634
|0
|6
|2012
|16
|364
|0
|2
|2011
|16
|557
|0
|4
|2010
|16
|307
|0
|1
|2009
|16
|246
|0
|1
|2008
|13
|165
|0
|0
Here are some reactions to Kohli’s landmark: