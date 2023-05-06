The leading run-getter in the history of Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli moved past the 7,000 milestone during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Kohli, perhaps fittingly, reached the landmark in Delhi which is his home ground. Kohli has a good record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and he got there with a cut shot for four off Axar Patel.

Leading run-scorers in IPL history Player Mat Inns Runs Virat Kohli 233* 225* 7000* Shikhar Dhawan 213 212 6536 David Warner 171 171 6189 Rohit Sharma 237 232 6063 Suresh Raina 205 200 5528 AB de Villiers 184 170 5162 MS Dhoni 244 213 5054 Chris Gayle 142 141 4965 Robin Uthappa 205 197 4952 Dinesh Karthik 238 217 4475 via iplt20 (*Ongoing during RCB vs DC, will be updated after the match)

After struggling for most of 2022, Kohli has been in much better touch in the IPL in 2023.

His best season was, without a doubt, in 2016 when he amassed a stunning 973 runs.

Second in the list of all-time leading run-scorers in the tournament’s history is Shikhar Dhawan with 6536 runs. David Warner with 6189 runs and Rohit Sharma with 6063 runs are next in the list.

Virat Kohli over the years in IPL YEAR MAT RUNS 100 50 Career 233* 7000* 5 49 2023 10* 376* 0 5 2022 16 341 0 2 2021 15 405 0 3 2020 15 466 0 3 2019 14 464 1 2 2018 14 530 0 4 2017 10 308 0 4 2016 16 973 4 7 2015 16 505 0 3 2014 14 359 0 2 2013 16 634 0 6 2012 16 364 0 2 2011 16 557 0 4 2010 16 307 0 1 2009 16 246 0 1 2008 13 165 0 0 via iplt20 (*Ongoing during RCB vs DC, will be updated after the match)

Here are some reactions to Kohli’s landmark:

Congratulations, Virat Kohli on becoming the first player to reach 7K #IPL runs 👏 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 6, 2023