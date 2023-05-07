Indian stars Avinash Sable and Parul Chaudhary set new National Records in their respective 5000m events, the Athletics Federation of India said on Sunday.

Sable, the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist in 3000m steeplechase, improved his national record in the men’s 5000m race by clocking 13:19.30 at the On Track Fest in Hilmer Lodge in California, USA. The previous record of 13:25.65 was also set by Sable last year in California, breaking Bahadur Prasad’s long-standing mark from 1965.

Avinash Sable improves his national 5000m record during a track meet in Los Angeles. He clocks 13:19.30. His previous best was 13:25.65. pic.twitter.com/hOrkKlghZO — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) May 7, 2023

Chaudhary, meanwhile, set the national record in the women’s 5000m event at the same meet when she clocked in a time of 15:10.35. The previous record of 15:15.89 was set by Preeja Sreedharan at the 2010 Asian Games.

Chaudhary’s previous best in the 5000m event was 15:36.03 which she set at the Asian Athletics championship in Doha in 2019.