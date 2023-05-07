There were not too many surprises from the selection trials to complete India’s badminton squad for Asian Games at Hanghzhou later this year as Srikanth Kidambi, Lakshya Sen, Ashmita Chaliha and Tanisha Crasto impressed.

Current India No 1 in singles HS Prannoy and double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu along with men’s doubles pairing Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were the direct entries for the squad.

For the remainder of the slots, to compete in the two team events and across the five individual disciplines, Badminton Association of India conducted trials at the Jwala Gutta Academy in Hyderabad from May 4-7, 2023.

The postponed Asian Games is to be held in Hangzhou, China from 23 September 2023 to 8 October 2023.

Based on what the BAI had said before the trials, here are the top finishers in each of the five disciplines.

Per the announcement by BAI for the selection, here were the slots available to be filled through the trials and who will be expected to take up those positions: Men’s singles: 3 (Srikanth Kidambi, Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath) Women’s singles: 3 (Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya, Malvika Bansod) Men’s doubles: 1 pair (MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila) Women’s doubles: 1 pair (Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponnappa) Mixed doubles: 2 pairs (Tanisha Crasto-Sai Pratheek K, N Sikki Reddy-Rohan Kapoor)

There were no major surprises in the final standings but recent Orleans Masters winner Priyanshu Rajawat would be disappointed at not making the second stage, finishing outside the top four. In women’s singles, while Malvika Bansod started strongly in the opening stage, Chaliha finished stronger. National champion Anupama also impressed. Top seed Aakarshi Kashyap, however, didn’t make it to the second stage in another somewhat surprising result. Youngster Unnati Hooda didn’t win a match in the final stage but once again showed why she is a bright prospect.

In the doubles categories, Crasto was solid as expected in both WD and XD and topped both categories despite the absence of her regular pair in mixed (Ishaan Bhatnagar is injured).

A final confirmation from BAI on the full squad is awaited.

Here are final standings in each of the five categories (via Tournament Software):

More details on how the trials unfolded over the last three days in this Twitter thread.

More to follow