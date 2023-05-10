Every time MS Dhoni walks out to bat in Indian Premier League has felt like a mega event in 2023. The Chennai Super Kings captain is 41 now and it is not yet clear if IPL 2023 is his swansong. Ask him and he replies back “well, you have decided it’s my last” but every now and then, he keeps dropping hints at various venues in the country that turn yellow for his arrival. Perhaps, as has mostly been the case, only he knows when the time to hang up his boots are.

But one thing in certain. MS Dhoni is striking the ball as well as he ever has in the IPL.

One of the pre-tournament images that went viral was Dhoni practising at Chepauk in his sleeveless training kit and the biceps looking scary good. You immediately wondered, what’s in store with the bat from him this season.

Against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, he once again showed what his Modus Operandi for this season is. Minimum presence, maximum impact. After his 9-ball 20 against DC in Chepauk, Dhoni has now hit as many sixes this season (10) as he did in 2022 (10) and 2020+2021 combined (7+3), off the 96 balls he has faced.

#IPL2023



CSK win by 27 runs ✅



On a pitch that seemed to play perfectly into the home team's hands, CSK prevail over DC to move up to 15 points on the tablw. DC never really threatened in the run-chase.



DC: 140/8 (20)

CSK: 167/8 (20) https://t.co/76sHHpObMu pic.twitter.com/fnGaVJtxwP — The Field (@thefield_in) May 10, 2023

MS Dhoni's IPL career YEAR MAT RUNS HS AVG BF SR 50 4S 6S Career 245 5074 84* 39.33 3729 136.07 24 349 239 2023 12 96 32* 48.00 47 204.26 0 3 10 2022 14 232 50* 33.14 188 123.40 1 21 10 2021 16 114 18* 16.28 107 106.54 0 12 3 2020 14 200 47* 25.00 172 116.27 0 16 7 2019 15 416 84* 83.20 309 134.62 3 22 23 2018 16 455 79* 75.83 302 150.66 3 24 30 2017 16 290 61* 26.36 250 116.00 1 15 16 2016 14 284 64* 40.57 210 135.23 1 18 14 2015 17 372 53 31.00 305 121.96 1 27 17 2014 16 371 57* 74.20 250 148.40 1 22 20 2013 18 461 67* 41.90 283 162.89 4 32 25 2012 19 358 51* 29.83 278 128.77 1 26 9 2011 16 392 70* 43.55 247 158.70 2 25 23 2010 13 287 66* 31.88 210 136.66 2 26 8 2009 14 332 58* 41.50 261 127.20 2 22 9 2008 16 414 65 41.40 310 133.54 2 38 15

The roles have changed clearly. He has rarely walked into bat before the final few overs. In fact, the last couple of overs is when he seems to want to bat these days. CSK’s batting depth, his own fitness issues with a dodgy knee, are all part of the reasons one could presume.

Let’s be honest, Dhoni hasn’t had the best of times with the bat in the last couple of seasons, despite the occasional flashback. There was that one October night in 2021 that made Virat Kohli tweet: “And the king is back, the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump outta my seat once again tonight.” It was when Dhoni took CSK past the finish against DC in Qualifier 1.

But in 2023, despite limited game time in the middle with the bat, it’s been blockbuster stuff from the former India captain. His strike rate of 204.26 (after 11 matches) is the best he has ever posted in the 16 years of IPL.

MS Dhoni's strike rate in the IPL Year MAT SR 2023 12 204.26 2013 18 162.89 2011 16 158.70 2018 16 150.66 2014 16 148.40 2010 13 136.66 Career 245 136.07 2016 14 135.23 2019 15 134.62 2008 16 133.54 2012 19 128.77 2009 14 127.20 2022 14 123.40 2015 17 121.96 2020 14 116.27 2017 16 116.00 2021 16 106.54

The balls faced per innings from Dhoni is also the least in 2023, meaning he barely spends any time in the middle. But those moments have been punctuated by some big hits. He has hit a six every 4.7 balls he has faced in 2023, by some distance the best in his IPL career.

Year Matches Balls faced Sixes Balls / six 2023 12 47 10 4.70 2018 16 302 30 10.07 2011 16 247 23 10.74 2013 18 283 25 11.32 2014 16 250 20 12.50 2019 15 309 23 13.43 2016 14 210 14 15.00 Career 245 3729 239 15.60 2017 16 250 16 15.63 2015 17 305 17 17.94 2022 14 188 10 18.80 2008 16 310 15 20.67 2020 14 172 7 24.57 2010 13 210 8 26.25 2009 14 261 9 29.00 2012 19 278 9 30.89 2021 16 107 3 35.67

Most 20+ scores with 200+ strike rate by captains in IPL:



21 - MS Dhoni

8 - Virender Sehwag

5 - Adam Gilchrist

5 - Dinesh Karthik

4 - David Warner

4 - Yuvraj Singh — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 10, 2023

And his 4.70 balls per six is also the best in the league for anyone who has hit at least 10 sixes.

Balls/six in IPL 2023 (Min 10 sixes) Player Inns SR 6s Balls / six MS Dhoni (CSK) 8 204.25 10 4.70 GJ Maxwell (RCB) 11 186.44 27 6.56 S Dube (CSK) 10 159.89 27 7.30 AD Russell (KKR) 11 154.07 16 8.44 H Klaasen (SRH) 7 185.34 13 8.92 JM Sharma (PBKS) 11 160.49 18 9.00 TH David (MI) 11 165.74 12 9.00 N Pooran (LSG) 11 160 17 9.12 SO Hetmyer (RR) 11 145.33 16 9.38 NT Tilak Varma (MI) 9 158.38 18 9.61 ESPNCricinfo Statsguru

Here’s a look at some of the hits from Dhoni this season as he continues to delight CSK fans how much ever he can:

A treat for the Chennai crowd! 😍@msdhoni is BACK in Chennai & how 💥#TATAIPL | #CSKvLSG



WATCH his incredible two sixes 🔽 pic.twitter.com/YFkOGqsFVT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2023

And of course, you only have to see this reception he got during a training session to understand the sway he has over the Chennai crowd:

It is not evident how much longer he will carry one but as long as he does, CSK fans will expect those big hits from their main man. And in 2023, he seems to keep delivering. Along the lines of a famous dialogue in the Rajinikanth blockbuster Padayappa goes, despite ageing, this man continues to enthrall.

All stats courtesy iplt20

Numbers as of the completing of CSK’s innings vs DC on 10 May