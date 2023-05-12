The National Human Rights Commission, India, on Thursday, issued notices to a host of national sports federations, as well as the Union Sports Ministry and Sports Authority of India, for failing to adhere to the requirements stated by the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act, 2013.

According to the PoSH Act, sports bodies are required to have an Internal Complaints Committee. A recent report by

The Indian Express revealed that 16 of 30 national sports federations do not fulfil the mandatory criteria, either by not meeting the required stipulations or by not having an ICC altogether.

With this in mind, the NHRC has issued notices to all the federations failing to adhere to the mandate, including the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Wrestling Federation of India.

“(The NHRC) has issued notices to the (i) Secretary, Department of Sports, Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, (ii) the Sports Authority of India, SAI (iii) the Board Of Control For Cricket In India, BCCI, (iv) Wrestling Federation of India, and all the 15 other National Sports Federations of Handball, Volleyball, Basketball, Weightlifting, Yachting, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, Billiards & Snooker, Kayaking & Canoeing, Judo, Squash, Triathlon, Kabaddi, Badminton, Archery, mentioned in the news report, which either do not have even an ICC or properly functional ICCs as required in the law,” read a statement published on the NHRC website.

“They have been asked to submit detailed reports within 4 weeks including the present status of the ICC in their organization as well as the steps taken or proposed to be taken to address the issue.”

Since April 23, some of India’s top wrestlers – including but not limited to, Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, and three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat – have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, asking for the removal of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The athletes have demanded legal action against the federation chief for allegedly sexually harassing several women athletes.

Subsequently, the Delhi Police have filed two first information reports against Singh, a BJP MP from Kaiserganj, but he has refused to step down from his post.

The Indian Olympic Association has set up an ad-hoc committee to run the wrestling federation. Rifle coach Suma Shirur and Bhupender Singh Bajwa are members of the committee. The committee also includes a retired high court judge who is yet to be appointed.