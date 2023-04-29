India’s top wrestlers on Friday said that they will continue their sit-in protest until Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is arrested for allegedly sexually harassing several sportswomen, ANI reported.

Since April 23, Olympic medal winners Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia and Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Vinesh Phogat are among several athletes who have been protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar seeking action against Singh.

The Delhi Police filed two first information reports against the federation chief on Friday, roughly four months after the wrestlers first went public with the charges and hours after the Supreme Court heard the case.

“This is our first step towards victory, but the protests will continue,” Malik said at a press conference after the police told the Supreme Court that they would file a case against Singh before the end of the day. “We are here for the long battle. We will decide our future course of action after an internal consultation.”

Phogat said the wrestlers have lost faith in the Delhi Police as it took them six days and the intervention of the Supreme Court to take action.

“We have already given enough evidence and if anything else is required, we’ll present it to the Supreme Court and not to the Delhi Police,” she added. “This is not a fight to register an FIR. This is a fight against one person who already has 85 cases against him. We need to free wrestling of corrupt people.”

#WATCH | Wrestlers' petition seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan | "...Our protest will continue until he is sent to jail," says wrestler Bajrang Punia.



SG Tushar Mehta today apprised Supreme Court that the Delhi Police will register FIR by today… https://t.co/h8yp5wS5Xh pic.twitter.com/u2kMC593Ri — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

She also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Singh from all the positions.

Punia told reporters that the Wrestling Federation of India chief will continue to misuse his post until he is put behind bars. “All of us protesting need security and the complainants need security because you never know who wants to harm us,” he said.

One of the FIRs against Singh pertains to allegations made by a minor player and was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty. The second FIR was filed in connection to allegations made by adult complainants.

Singh, a six-time Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaiserganj, told reporters that he is ready to cooperate with the police, NDTV reported.

He also said that the athletes should have waited for a report of an oversight committee formed by the Union sports ministry to investigate the allegations before they resumed their protest.