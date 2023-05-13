IPL 2023 Watch, IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya picks up consecutive wickets with two superb deliveries in SRH vs LSG Pandya first coaxed Aiden Markram to get out of his crease and get stumped out, and then bowled Glenn Phillips. Scroll Staff An hour ago Krunal Pandya (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of SRH captain Aiden Markram | Vipin Pawar / SPORTZPICS for IPL Two unplayable deliveries 🔥🔥@krunalpandya24 leads from the front with a double-strike ⚡️⚡️Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/CPUJyBdGYU #TATAIPL | #SRHvLSG pic.twitter.com/TfZs2M9f3s— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Krunal Pandya LSG SRH Aiden Markram Glenn Phillips IPL IPL 2023 Indian Premier League