Sudirman Cup, Group C, IND vs TPE live: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying goes to game 3, India trail 0-2
Follow all the updates from India vs Chinese Taipei in the opening fixture of
Court 1 and Court 2 are live streamed on JioCinema in India.
Match 1: Yang Po-hsuan / Hu Ling Fang 18-21, 26-24, 21-6 K Sai Pratheek / Tanisha Crasto
Match 2: Chou Tien Chen 21-19, 21-15 HS Prannoy
Match 3: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying
Match 4: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Lee Yang / Ye Hong Wei
Match 5: Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Lee Chia Hsin / Teng Chun Hsun
Live updates
TPE 2-0 IND, Tai Tzu Ying 21-14, 18-21 11-10 PV Sindhu: A sensational forehand crosscourt winner from Sindhu to make it 10-10. But TTY takes the lead into the final change of ends. What a match this has turned into. A lot of credit to Sindhu but can she find a way to win now?
TPE 2-0 IND, Tai Tzu Ying 21-14, 18-21 10-9 PV Sindhu: Good smash from Sindhu to make it a 1-point game.
TPE 2-0 IND, Tai Tzu Ying 21-14, 18-21 9-6 PV Sindhu: Genius racket-head change from TTY and a great view of it from the net. She is pulling out all the tricks now.
TPE 2-0 IND, Tai Tzu Ying 21-14, 18-21 5-6 PV Sindhu: Good little run Sindhu. Into the lead.
TPE 2-0 IND, Tai Tzu Ying 21-14, 18-21 5-3 PV Sindhu: Expect TTY to come hard here in the early stage... Sindhu needs a good start. I don’t think sides are playing a big role here. But can’t afford to give TTY a big lead.
TPE 2-0 IND, Tai Tzu Ying 21-14, 18-21 PV Sindhu: DECIDER TIME. There was a little help from TTY for sure but Sindhu got the rewards for increasing the pace, especially post interval. For the third straight meeting, PVS vs TTY will be decided in three games. “No jaldbaazi, have patience, be ready at the net,” is the message to Sindhu at the interval.
TPE 2-0 IND, Tai Tzu Ying 21-14, 18-20 PV Sindhu: There’s another two game points saved. TTY is on the charge. Sindhu needs to slow this down.
TPE 2-0 IND, Tai Tzu Ying 21-14, 16-20 PV Sindhu: There’s a handful of game points for Sindhu after another up-tempo rally. TTY saves one, saves two.
TPE 2-0 IND, Tai Tzu Ying 21-14, 14-19 PV Sindhu: Terrific rally for TTY to make it 13-17 but soon enough Sindhu goes up 19-14. Her pace sis troubling TTY here.
TPE 2-0 IND, Tai Tzu Ying 21-14, 11-16 PV Sindhu: TTY finally arrests the run of points for Sindhu at 7.
TPE 2-0 IND, Tai Tzu Ying 21-14, 10-15 PV Sindhu: Sindhu keeping the pressure on Tai. She is a good front-runner... she needs this.
TPE 2-0 IND, Tai Tzu Ying 21-14, 10-11 PV Sindhu: Some magic moments from TTY but also errors, Sindhu sneaks ahead 11-10 into the interval.
TPE 2-0 IND, Tai Tzu Ying 21-14, 9-9 PV Sindhu: Some fabulous rallies here. First Sindhu wins a superb point on defence and then TTY wins a lovely exchange with a flurry of attacking shots.
TPE 2-0 IND, Tai Tzu Ying 21-14, 6-6 PV Sindhu: That wand is here. Magical backhand from TTY to convert a position of pressure to a winner. Just like that, all level.
TPE 2-0 IND, Tai Tzu Ying 21-14, 5-1 PV Sindhu: A good start to game 2 for Sindhu.
TPE 2-0 IND, Tai Tzu Ying 21-14 PV Sindhu: As good as TTY is, Sindhu must surely find a way to stay in points longer. She will give you a window every now and then, can the Indian be ready? Feels a long away now.
TPE 2-0 IND, Tai Tzu Ying 20-13 PV Sindhu: A brief good phase for Sindhu as she tries to hit through TTY but the magician has game points galore now.
TPE 2-0 IND, Tai Tzu Ying 17-8 PV Sindhu: All a bit flat from Sindhu.
TPE 2-0 IND, Tai Tzu Ying 14-6 PV Sindhu: The point goes to TTY but that is a fine rally by Sindhu. Needs more of that, needs to keep TTY engaged. Make her play the extra shuttle.
TPE 2-0 IND, Tai Tzu Ying 11-5 PV Sindhu: As good as TTY is, Sindhu must know here that she can pick up points in a row too if the TPE legend has one of her wayward spells.
TPE 2-0 IND, Tai Tzu Ying 8-4 PV Sindhu: Already some magic on display from TTY.
TPE 2-0 IND, Tai Tzu Ying vs PV Sindhu: Well, this was always going to be the highlight of today. And now it is a massive clash for India.
TPE 2-0 IND, Chou Tien Chen 21-19, 21-15 HS Prannoy: Some late fight from Prannoy but that first game hurt him more than the 2nd, he needed the lead in this match against CTC. Chou, and Victoria of course, his physio and philosopher and friend, are pumped and Taipei lead 2-0.
No one said it was going to be easy but boy is it tough now.
TPE 1-0 IND, Chou Tien Chen 21-19, 20-15 HS Prannoy: A bit too late? Dare we hope?
TPE 1-0 IND, Chou Tien Chen 21-19, 20-14 HS Prannoy: Prannoy keeping this going for a while longer.
TPE 1-0 IND, Chou Tien Chen 21-19, 20-12 HS Prannoy: One match saved but plenty left for CTC. Chou is on the floor there but is alright.
TPE 1-0 IND, Chou Tien Chen 21-19, 19-11 HS Prannoy: Prannoy with some fight here in the end.
TPE 1-0 IND, Chou Tien Chen 21-19, 17-9 HS Prannoy: Prannoy needed that opening game.
TPE 1-0 IND, Chou Tien Chen 21-19, 16-9 HS Prannoy: Prannoy is missing the lines frequently. And this seems to be ending quickly.
TPE 1-0 IND, Chou Tien Chen 21-19, 12-8 HS Prannoy: A much-needed body smash from HSP.
TPE 1-0 IND, Chou Tien Chen 21-19, 11-6 HS Prannoy: And this looks like a tough one to turn around for Prannoy here.
TPE 1-0 IND, Chou Tien Chen 21-19, 10-6 HS Prannoy: Another four-point lead for CTC, a superb net cord-assisted net shot.
TPE 1-0 IND, Chou Tien Chen 21-19, 8-6 HS Prannoy: As CTC pushes ahead, HSP pulls back. Some brutal rallies here.
TPE 1-0 IND, Chou Tien Chen 21-19, 6-4 HS Prannoy: A quick recovery from Prannoy.
TPE 1-0 IND, Chou Tien Chen 21-19, 6-2 HS Prannoy: Prannoy has lost his footing in the match here. Looking a yard behind CTC’s pace. Gurusaidutt trying to gee him up. And he gets the serve back with a nice reflex winner.
TPE 1-0 IND, Chou Tien Chen 21-19 HS Prannoy: That roar from Chou Tien Chen was something else. There is an edge when these two meet and it is another sensational game. Prannoy saves 2 game points but CTC converts the third. Huge game coming up. Prannoy will need to start well, it will rankle him that he led for half of that game and didn’t convert.
TPE 1-0 IND, Chou Tien Chen 20-19 HS Prannoy: Three game points for CTC and one saved. Make that two. Superb point by HSP despite a great retrieve by CTC.
TPE 1-0 IND, Chou Tien Chen 19-17 HS Prannoy: As CTC goes up by 2, Prannoy gets the serve back with an aggressive point, killing it with the backhand at net. But CTC returns the favour.
TPE 1-0 IND, Chou Tien Chen 17-16 HS Prannoy: Another fabulous rally! And this lengthy exchange results in a lift going long from Prannoy. A bit of a tactical review there to catch his breath.
TPE 1-0 IND, Chou Tien Chen 16-16 HS Prannoy: After a tight net exchange, Prannoy sends the shuttle wide. CTC sneaks ahead and it draws a big reaction from Prannoy next point as he levels it.
TPE 1-0 IND, Chou Tien Chen 15-15 HS Prannoy: Stunning forehand defence from a diving CTC and it is all level now!
TPE 1-0 IND, Chou Tien Chen 11-14 HS Prannoy: Solid backhand winner from Prannoy who is managing to stay ahead. A superb rally follows and the Indian takes it with a nice straight smash. Best point of the match so far.
TPE 1-0 IND, Chou Tien Chen 11-12 HS Prannoy: Such a good match-up this. Two evenly matched players technically. And both have hit the ground running.
TPE 1-0 IND, Chou Tien Chen 8-11 HS Prannoy: A fine crosscourt winner from Prannoy and he takes a handy lead into the interval.
TPE 1-0 IND, Chou Tien Chen 5-6 HS Prannoy: And on a run of four straight points, Prannoy into the lead. There is always an edge between these two. And it is evident already in the early exchanges.
TPE 1-0 IND, Chou Tien Chen 5-2 HS Prannoy: After a few tight rallies, CTC pulling away here as Prannoy misses the lines.
TPE 1-0 IND, Chou Tien Chen vs HS Prannoy: Time for the world No 5 vs world No 9. A top-10 clash that is going to go a long way in deciding this group. CTC leads the H2H 5-3 but Prannoy has won two of the last three.
Right then, time for a huge men’s singles match. Given Sindhu will start as the underdog massively against TTY, this is a must-win now.
IND 0-1 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 26-24, 21-6 Sai / Tanisha: That’s a bit harsh on the Indians, the scoreline. A really close battle for most part but the world No 30 pair prevail when it went to the distance.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 26-24, 17-6 Sai / Tanisha: Tired minds and bodies on the Indian side. Maybe I am thinking too far ahead but the game that the Indians have won could be important too in this group, who knows. But this match is all but and done for now.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 26-24, 12-6 Sai / Tanisha: Some fight here post interval.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 26-24, 11-3 Sai / Tanisha: Serious challenge already, just became an uphill task for the Indians. Huge lead for the TPE pair at the start of the decider.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 26-24, 9-3 Sai / Tanisha: Somewhat of a recovery here for the Indians.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 26-24, 6-0 Sai / Tanisha: Well, this was the problem. A superb start to the decider for the TPE pair who now have all the momentum.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 26-24 Sai / Tanisha: What a trip that was. The second game was a titanic battle and the Indians had one chance to clinch the match. Eventually the TPE pair take it 26-24. Important to recover from that quickly. Sai / Tanisha are playing well.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 25-24 Sai / Tanisha: Has that flick serve landed in? No. Another game point for TPE.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 24-24 Sai / Tanisha: Oh, behind-the-back by Sai. But not enough to win the point. And Tanisha saves another game point with great net play!
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 23-23 Sai / Tanisha: Lovely work by Tanisha again. Another game point saved!
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 22-22 Sai / Tanisha: Little bit of luck with the net cord and TPE have another game point. Hu really good here. Tanisha saves it with a superb placement.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 21-21 Sai / Tanisha: Super rally and a match point for the Indians! It is saved by Hu with a reflex winner.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 20-20 Sai / Tanisha: Four game points saved!
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 20-19 Sai / Tanisha: There’s four game points for TPE but the Indians have saved two. Make that three!
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 19-16 Sai / Tanisha: That’s a good little phase for the Indians.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 16-11 Sai / Tanisha: The energy seems to have gone out of the Indians here.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 14-10 Sai / Tanisha: TPE pair definitely on the charge here. A decider looming.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 13-10 Sai / Tanisha: Tanisha misses an interception at the net, that she really should have put away.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 11-10 Sai / Tanisha: The TPE pair are in the lead at the interval.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 10-10 Sai / Tanisha: Super rally from the Indians and the pressure pays eventually. Longest rally of the match so far at 28 shots.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 9-9 Sai / Tanisha: Should be good to go, Crasto. More tapes being added to her right leg.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 9-9 Sai / Tanisha: Some attention on Crasto’s leg as she is bleeding. Hopefully nothing serious, as that leg is also strapped up.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 9-9 Sai / Tanisha: Soft service errors from the Indians, on the last two times they have had the serve. A superb winner from Crasto to get the serve back again. And we are back level after a fine rally.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 7-4 Sai / Tanisha: Sai with a good point from the backcourt but Tanisha’s interception falls short. The TPE pair are starting to control rallies.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 6-3 Sai / Tanisha: Signs of the TPE pair setting their foot down here. They are getting to the shuttles much earlier.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21, 3-3 Sai / Tanisha: Given how game 1 ended, it was important to show the nerves weren’t affecting them still, and the Indians have started steadily.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-21 Sai / Tanisha: Game 1, India. Well, they took the scenic route to get there but a good service return from Sai gives the Indians the lead. “Fresh start, start aggressive,” is the message from Arun Vishnu. The finish to the first game will have given the TPE pair a big boost.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 18-20 Sai / Tanisha: Six game points saved by TPE. Wow.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 16-20 Sai / Tanisha: Edging to nervous territory here. Four game points saved.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 15-20 Sai / Tanisha: Eight game points for the Indians but three have come and gone. Message of calm from the bench,
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 9-16 Sai / Tanisha: A start and a half this!
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 5-11 Sai / Tanisha: A series of good plays by Tanisha and errors by the TPE pair. A brilliant half of the game for the Indians.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang / Hu 5-5 Sai / Tanisha: A good start for the Indians who are pumped up early on to go up 3-0 but the TPE pair have found their footing. The Indians certainly not overawed to start.
IND 0-0 TPE, Yang Po-hsuan / Hu Ling Fang vs K Sai Pratheek / Tanisha Crasto: Here we go then. Mixed doubles to start things off. And India have not gone with any surprises here. Sai and Tanisha were picked, Sai and Tanisha are playing. Against them is the world No 30 pair from TPE.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian badminton and it is time to kick off the 2023 edition of World Team Championships: The Sudirman Cup Finals.
It’s time for some team badminton, folks. Sudirman Cup 2023 finals is here and it starts off with a crucial clash in Group C (dubbed Group of Death) as India take on Chinese Taipei in Suzhou.
The Sudirman Cup is the BWF World Mixed Team Championships which takes place every two years. Like the Thomas Cup for men’s team and Uber Cup for women’s team, this is the pinnacle for testing all-round strength in mixed team events. There are five matches in every tie: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles.
India were drawn with Malaysia and Chinese Taipei in Group C. The fourth team in India’s group is Australia.
Here’s the lineup of matches for IND vs TPE:
Group A: China, Denmark, Singapore, Egypt
Group B: Indonesia, Thailand, Germany, Canada
Group C: Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, India, Australia
Group D: Japan, Korea, France, England
Screenshots in the blog via BWF TV / Tournament Software / Viacom18