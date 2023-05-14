IPL 2023 Watch, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore start with a bang as Jaiswal, Buttler depart for ducks While Mohammed Siraj dismissed last match’s centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck, Wayne Parnell sent back Jos Buttler for a duck. Scroll Staff An hour ago Mohammed Siraj of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Yashaswi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals during match 60 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur | Pankaj Nangia / SPORTZPICS for IPL Define THAT start by @RCBTweets in one word 🔥🔥#TATAIPL | #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/QHY6PzoDOi— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 14, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. IPL 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore Yashasvi Jaiswal Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals IPL RR RCB