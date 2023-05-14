Sudirman Cup 2023 Watch: Sudirman Cup Finals – India begin campaign with hard-fought 1-4 defeat vs Chinese Taipei PV Sindhu was impressive against Tai Tzu Ying but the only win came from Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago Sindhu / Treesa-Gayatri | Erika Sawauchi / BadmintonPhoto Evenly matched Chinese Taipei and India clash in #SudirmanCupFinals opener.#Suzhou2023 pic.twitter.com/F1ZdUoHGob— BWF (@bwfmedia) May 14, 2023 Sudirman Cup 2023, Group C, IND vs TPE blog: Gayatri-Treesa win women’s doubles; India lose tie 1-4 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sudirman Cup Finals India Chinese Taipei