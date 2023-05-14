Royal Challengers Bangalore gave home team Rajasthan Royals a royal pasting as they defeated them by a massive 112 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Sunday.

With this win, the already-competitive points table saw RCB climb to the fifth spot while RR dropped to sixth and all but out of playoffs race. In stark contrast to the stellar night the Royals had in Eden Gardens in their last match, it was a procession of wickets in a 172-run chase this time around that will become a talking point.

For RCB, Wayne Parnell returned with an impressive 3/10 as Sanju Samson and Co were bowled out for a paltry 59, the third lowest total ever in the Indian Premier League.

While no RR batter turned up, it was a fifty from both Faf Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, and a solid finishing act by Anuj Rawat (29* off 11) that propelled RCB to a 171/5 in the first innings. The rest of the batting fell flat in just 10.3 overs, with only Shimron Hetmyer (35) and England import Joe Root (10) managing double figures.

New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell and fellow spinner Karn Sharma took two wickets each.

Bangalore’s batsmen set up victory after a strong 50-run start by du Plessis and Virat Kohli, who fell for 18 off Indian pace bowler KM Asif. The in-form du Plessis, who remains top of the batting chart with 631 runs, stood firm and formed a key partnership of 69 with Maxwell.

Analysing the defeat, Samson said, “I think our top three were scoring a lot of runs, we go hard in the powerplay but it didn’t come out today. I think it’s too soon to analyze or dissect the game. You need to go hard in the powerplay knowing the ball was getting slower and older, that’s the way me, Jaiswal and Jos have played throughout.”

He added: “Credit to the RCB bowlers for their energy and intensity. I think this was a target that could have gone to the wire, I expected a tight match if we had a decent powerplay.”

Samson was asked if he could put a finger on why RR’s season has derailed after looking like one of the favourites early on. “I was just thinking seeing the batting collapse where we went wrong? I don’t think I have an answer to that yet, sorry,” he said.

“We all know the nature of the IPL, we’ve seen some funny things happen in the league stage. We have to keep strong, take a day off and think about the game in Dharamshala. I think we need to end on a strong note. We have to take responsibility on the whole as a team for this performance.”

Here’s a look at the reactions from the match:

What a win💪 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 14, 2023

Talk about storming back up the table. #RCB doing it in some style. That no-ball is hanging in the air around the #RR dug-out — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 14, 2023

Oh RCB, what can we say! The NRR moves into the positive just like that.. #JustRCBthings — Arjun Dev (@arjun19dev) May 14, 2023

Since 2021



Only 10 wicket win in IPL

by RCB vs RR in 2021



Only 100+ runs win in IPL

by RCB vs RR in 2023 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 14, 2023

Job done in ten and a half overs 🔥



✌️points in the bag and a significant boost to our Net Run Rate! 🙌#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/I9TKdIYO7d — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 14, 2023

Most Powerplay wickets in IPL 2023



30 - RCB

20 - GT

19 - CSK

19 - KKR — Matt Roller (@mroller98) May 14, 2023

Rajasthan capitulating in the most unbelievable fashion...this meek surrender to bangalore at home will haunt them for a long time. #RRvRCB #IPL2023 — Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) May 14, 2023

This season, RR has bottled on a different level pic.twitter.com/gdbz5rHQFV — Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@SaGomesh) May 14, 2023

RR from +0.633 to +0.140



RCB from -0.345 to +0.166



What a gift from Rajasthan! #IPL2023 #RRvRCB — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) May 14, 2023

RR would be kicking themselves. Not particularly for this result but just for the amount of games they have lost which they should have won. #IPL — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) May 14, 2023

from chasing down a target in 13 overs to be being bowled out in 10 overs...been an interesting few days for RR! #RRvRCB #IPL2023 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) May 14, 2023

What just happened 😭 UNBELIEVABLE.

Miracle! ✨

Thank you for not choking RCB🙏🏻

This day is special ❤️

Not just 2 points, Much needed boost in NRR bring it on! 🤤🥳😍💃🏻#RRvs pic.twitter.com/8GDR993HcP — Jemriti 💙 (@jemi_smriti_fan) May 14, 2023

2008 - RR reached their first IPL final

2009 - RR out for 58 against RCB

The 2nd lowest IPL total by any team



2022 - RR reached their second IPL final

2023 - RR out for 59 against RCB

The 3rd lowest IPL total by any team — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 14, 2023

Capitulation of outrageous proportions, #RRvRCB — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) May 14, 2023

59 - This is @rajasthanroyals' second lowest @IPL innings total (58 vs RCB in 2009); this also happens to be the third lowest #IPL total of all time (49 - RCB vs KKR in 2017). Scanty.#RRvRCB #TATAIPL #IPL2023 — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) May 14, 2023

What a win for #RCB! At the top, @Gmaxi_32 and @faf1307 adapted really well to the slow deck. @AnujRawat_1755's 11-ball 29* added the finishing touches. And the bowling effort was really impressive, especially by @WayneParnell in his spell of 3/11.



A thumping victory. #RRvsRCB… pic.twitter.com/NkNVfc2vXw — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) May 14, 2023

RCB. 👌👀 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 14, 2023

Points table after Match 60 TEAM P W L NRR FOR AGAINST PTS GT 12 8 4 0.761 2064/229.0 1975/239.2 16 CSK 12 7 4 0.493 2002/214.3 1939/219.2 15 MI 12 7 5 -0.117 2219/232.3 2243/232.1 14 LSG 12 6 5 0.309 1900/215.2 1869/219.3 13 RCB 12 6 6 0.166 2118/236.2 2051/233.1 12 RR 13 6 7 0.140 2230/252.3 2202/253.2 12 PBKS 12 6 6 -0.268 2133/235.3 2162/231.5 12 KKR 12 5 7 -0.357 2141/236.0 2112/224.0 10 SRH 11 4 7 -0.471 1836/217.1 1910/214.0 8 DC 12 4 8 -0.686 1823/236.0 2003/238.1 8

With inputs from AFP