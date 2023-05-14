International Cricket Watch: Steve Smith takes yet another stunning flying catch at slips Steve Smith took the catch off Henry Crocombe’s bowling to dismiss Rehan Ahmed during Sussex’s match against Leicestershire. Scroll Staff An hour ago Steve Smith takes a stunning catch against Leicestershire | Twitter Screengrab / Sussex Cricket STEVE SMITH WHAT A CATCH! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6ulRJAakzt— Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) May 14, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Steve Smith Cricket Sussex Leicestershire Rehan Ahmed