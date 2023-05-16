Heading into the final stretch of league-stage matches, the 2023 edition of Indian Premier League finally got its first confirmed playoff participant. Defending champions Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the playoffs and they did so by directly assuring themselves of a place in the top two with one match still to play.

Hardik Pandya and Co will play Qualifier 1 for the second straight season.

Points table after GT vs SRH TEAM P W L NR NRR PTS Best case GT (Q) 13 9 4 0 0.835 18 20 CSK 13 7 5 1 0.381 15 17 MI 12 7 5 0 -0.117 14 18 LSG 12 6 5 1 0.309 13 17 RCB 12 6 6 0 0.166 12 16 RR 13 6 7 0 0.140 12 14 KKR 13 6 7 0 -0.256 12 14 PBKS 12 6 6 0 -0.268 12 16 SRH (E) 12 4 8 0 -0.575 8 12 DC (E) 12 4 8 0 -0.686 8 12 Q = qualified as top 2, E = eliminated from playoffs, q = qualified for playoffs

For the purpose of this exercise, we will assume all the matches from here on will have outright results:

Remaining fixtures Match No Match Venue Day Date Time 63 LSG vs MI Lucknow Tue 16-May 1930 64 PBKS vs DC Dharamshala Wed 17-May 1930 65 SRH vs RCB Hyderabad Thu 18-May 1930 66 PBKS vs RR Dharamshala Fri 19-May 1930 67 DC vs CSK Delhi Sat 20-May 1530 68 KKR vs LSG Kolkata Sat 20-May 1930 69 MI vs SRH Mumbai Sun 21-May 1530 70 RCB vs GT Bengaluru Sun 21-May 1930

Gujarat Titans (Q, top two assured)

Remaining games: RCB (away)

They had the chance to seal their top two spot in the match against Mumbai Indians but it eventually came against SRH. Hardik Pandya and Co have looked like a complete team from the word go, and apart from the odd blip here and there, have been the best team on display. Deserved entrants to Qualifier 1. In their final game, with nothing left to play for, it remains to be seen if they take the foot off the gas, though. RCB will likely have plenty riding on it.

Chennai Super Kings

Remaining games: DC (away)

CSK could have been the first team to reach the playoffs but KKR had other ideas at Chepauk. Now the wait extends for MS Dhoni and Co. They are still well placed but have to win against DC in Delhi to ensure they return home for the playoffs.

Win against DC, CSK will be assured a place in the top four. If MI lose one of their two remaining matches, CSK will then finish top two.

Can CSK still miss out on playoffs? Yes, should they stay on 15, there is a chance MI can overtake them to 18, LSG finish on 15 with a better NRR and one (or both) of RCB or PBKS can finish with 16 points.

Mumbai Indians

Remaining games: LSG (away), SRH (home)

The match against LSG in Lucknow is huge for MI (both sides, really). A win for MI will all but seal their place in the playoffs and should they defeat an already eliminated SRH at home, Rohit Sharma and Co earn their spot in the top two. How about that for a turnaround?

MI’s best-case is 18 points and they have momentum on their side to get there and seal a spot in Qualifier 1.

If MI lose against LSG, however, they will be in sticky territory because of their poor NRR. They are the only side in the top four now with a negative NRR and any tiebreak on 16 points is going to be tough for them.

Can MI qualify if they lose both their remaining matches? Not impossible, but improbable. An already poor NRR will be further weakened. They will then need RCB to either remain on 12 or go to 14 but with a NRR dent. For sure, the likes of RR and KKR will be rooting for MI to lose both as it makes their lives easier.

Lucknow Super Giants

Remaining games: MI (home), KKR (away)

LSG have had an interesting season, but their one point earned as a result of the washout against CSK is holding them in good stead here. Otherwise their position would be a lot hairier.

As things stand, they have their destiny in their own hands. Win against MI and KKR, and they are assured a place in the top four with 17 points.

if LSG win one and lose one, they would be hoping for a tie with CSK on 15 points and then edge them on NRR. On 15 points, they’d have to hope for a few results to go their way.

Lose both, and LSG are out of contention.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Remaining games: SRH (away), GT (home)

After their huge win against RR, things are (almost) in RCB’s hands once again. The massive NRR boost has meant that they can have an edge in any tiebreaker on 16 points. Only one of MI or LSG can go past 16, so RCB are likely to go through if they win both matches and reach 16.

The 16-point tiebreaker is likely to be with MI (lose one) and PBKS (need to win both). Both MI and PBKS will need significant NRR boosts and if RCB go to 16, their NRR is going to improve more than likely.

If RCB lose one of their two matches, a 14-point tiebreaker is likely but only if LSG don’t reach 15 points.

Lose both their matches, RCB are out.

Rajasthan Royals

Remaining games: PBKS (away)

After starting the season looking like one of the title contenders, things have unravelled big time for Sanju Samson and Co. Pulling defeats from the jaws of victory, they now stand all but eliminated from the playoff race.

Their only hope, as is KKR’s, is for a 14-point tiebreaker and, mainly, for a slot to be available to go through on 14 points, which might not even be the case.

For starters, RR will hope GT, CSK and MI win all their remaining matches and take up the top three. And LSG lose both their both matches to remain on 13. Given their poor NRR, they will also want RCB to lose both their remaining matches. And then for both KKR and PBKS to a) finish with 14 and a poorer NRR or b) lose and finish on 12.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Remaining games: LSG (home)

They kept themselves mathematically alive by winning in Chennai but KKR’s chances are miniscule.

Their situation is largely similar to RR but KKR are even worse placed on the NRR at the moment. So their best case would be to a) hope for a spot to available for 14 points as mentioned above and b) avoid a tiebreaker on 14 points.

But since one of RR or PBKS are guaranteed to reach 14, KKR need to win their last match by a huge margin and pray for a miracle. It doesn’t look promising.

Punjab Kings

Remaining games: DC (home), RR (home)

PBKS are decently played despite their up and down campaign, with two winnable fixtures that could take them to 16 points. They will be playing both in Dharamsala though, so not entirely like they have home conditions to exploit.

Punjab’s NRR is however a bit of a worry for them. They have to win both their matches and win big if there is a potential tie with RCB and MI on 16 points, or even the less likelier 14-point tiebreaker.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Eliminated)

Remaining games: RCB (home), MI (away)

All SRH can do is no play the role of spoilers to RCB and / or MI.

Delhi Capitals (Eliminated)

Remaining games: CSK (home)

All DC can do is no play the role of spoilers to DC.

Note: This will be updated in due course as the tournament progresses.