IPL 2023 Watch, IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar asks for MS Dhoni’s autograph during CSK lap of honour Dhoni, who captained India to the 2007 T20I World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup titles is in the twilight of his career. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago Picture via @chennaiipl/Instagram. Proof that @msdhoni is the legend of legends!During @ChennaiIPL's lap of honour for their wonderful fans, #SunilGavaskar rushed to Dhoni and a truly #Yellovemoment was created by the two legends!Tune-in to #IPLOnStar LIVE every day.#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/hzDDdMkYjG— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 15, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. MS Dhoni Sunil Gavaskar Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Indian Premier League IPL