Shubman Gill became the first Gujarat Titans batter to score a century in the Indian Premier League, with an impressive 101 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on Monday.

It was Gill’s first century in the IPL as well, and second century in T20 cricket in 2023 after scoring a ton earlier in the year against New Zealand at the same venue, the Narendra Modi Stadium,

Just over a week ago, Gill had scored an unbeaten 94 from 51 deliveries against LSG as GT posted 227 in that match. Afterwards, he had said: “It (Century) was in my mind but I missed out on the bouncer I hit for a single. No worries though, there are 5-6 games left and hopefully, I’ll get my hundred in one of them.”

And he did so in the 19th over of the innings against SRH. Gill started the innings fluently but with wickets falling at the other end, he steadied the scoring rate. He still finished with a strike rate of 174.13 as he fell to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the start of the 20th over.

GT finished with a total of 188/9 in their 20 overs. Kumar finished with figures of 5/30.

The century meant Gill continued his superb form in Ahmedabad. “He might set up a tent here,” Aaron Finch said on Star Sports in the mid-innings chat.

Centuries in IPL 2023 Player Runs Balls 4s 6s SR For Against Ground Match Date Brook 100 55 12 3 181.81 Sunrisers v KKR Eden Gardens 14 Apr 2023 V Iyer 104 51 6 9 203.92 KKR v Mumbai Wankhede 16 Apr 2023 Jaiswal 124 62 16 8 200.00 Royals v Mumbai Wankhede 30 Apr 2023 Suryakumar 103 49 11 6 210.20 Mumbai v Titans Wankhede 12 May 2023 Prabhsimran 103 65 10 6 158.46 Punjab Kings v Capitals Delhi 13 May 2023 Gill 101 58 13 1 174.13 Titans v SRH Ahmedabad 15 May 2023

Gill in IPL YEAR MAT RUNS HS AVG SR 100 50 Career 87 2476 101 34.87 129.57 1 18 2023 13 576 101 48.00 146.19 1 4 2022 16 483 96 34.50 132.33 0 4 2021 17 478 57 28.11 118.90 0 3 2020 14 440 70* 33.84 117.96 0 3 2019 14 296 76 32.88 124.36 0 3 2018 13 203 57* 33.83 146.04 0 1 via iplt20

Here are some reactions to the knock:

The trademark Shubman Gill celebration ✅💯pic.twitter.com/YE9HJxcuXG — The Field (@thefield_in) May 15, 2023

AUG 2022 - 1st ODI 100



DEC 2022 - 1st Test 100



FEB 2023 - 1st T20I 100



MAY 2023 - 1st IPL 100



The rise and rise of Shubman Gill 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IcJy8VY0nP — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) May 15, 2023

#IPL2023



Shubman Gill after the 94* vs LSG did say that there are more matches left before the final to get that ton.



He does it today! First IPL 💯. Many more to come. — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) May 15, 2023

If you want to be reminded of why Shubman Gill is a very special player, watch this innings. 56(23) without a 6 or a shot played in anger. Just sublime timing. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 15, 2023

What a brilliant hundred this was from Shubman Gill! He has been in sensational form this season for @Gujarat_Titans, and today he made history by becoming the first IPL centurion for #GT. Keep shining, @ShubmanGill! 💯 #GTvSRH #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/K2Nmsb1ERb — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) May 15, 2023

Shubman Gill take a bow! Incredulous how he went about it at 175 strike rate despite batting utterly risk-free and unfussy. — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) May 15, 2023

T20I hundred in February.



Test hundred in March.



IPL hundred in May.



Shubman Gill & his love story with Narendra Modi Stadium. pic.twitter.com/2s7p0jDids — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 15, 2023

“The hundred was on my mind… but we have five more games and I will get my chance.”



He said it. He did it.



Shubman Gill notches up his maiden IPL century.#GTvSRH — Prajakta (@18prajakta) May 15, 2023

Test, ODI, T20I, IPL - Gilled it 💯 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 15, 2023

Growing in stature Shubman Gill.. first ipl 100 in a most crucial game for his team — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 15, 2023

The 147-run partnersip between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharshan contributed 78.19% of Gujarat Titans' total.



This is the highest percentage of team total by a single partnership in IPL where all 11 players batted. #GTvsSRH #GTvSRH #SRHvsGT #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter📷 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) May 15, 2023

Motivation for Shubman Gill is that the World Cup final 2023 will also be played in Ahmedabad 🙌



What a venue it is turning out to be for Gill..what a player 🔥🔥🔥 — Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) May 15, 2023