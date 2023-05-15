Shubman Gill became the first Gujarat Titans batter to score a century in the Indian Premier League, with an impressive 101 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on Monday.

It was Gill’s first century in the IPL as well, and second century in T20 cricket in 2023 after scoring a ton earlier in the year against New Zealand at the same venue, the Narendra Modi Stadium,

Just over a week ago, Gill had scored an unbeaten 94 from 51 deliveries against LSG as GT posted 227 in that match. Afterwards, he had said: “It (Century) was in my mind but I missed out on the bouncer I hit for a single. No worries though, there are 5-6 games left and hopefully, I’ll get my hundred in one of them.”

And he did so in the 19th over of the innings against SRH. Gill started the innings fluently but with wickets falling at the other end, he steadied the scoring rate. He still finished with a strike rate of 174.13 as he fell to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the start of the 20th over.

GT finished with a total of 188/9 in their 20 overs. Kumar finished with figures of 5/30.

The century meant Gill continued his superb form in Ahmedabad. “He might set up a tent here,” Aaron Finch said on Star Sports in the mid-innings chat.

Centuries in IPL 2023

Player Runs Balls 4s 6s SR For Against Ground Match Date
Brook  100 55 12 3 181.81 Sunrisers v KKR Eden Gardens 14 Apr 2023
V Iyer 104 51 6 9 203.92 KKR v Mumbai Wankhede 16 Apr 2023
Jaiswal 124 62 16 8 200.00 Royals v Mumbai Wankhede 30 Apr 2023
Suryakumar 103 49 11 6 210.20 Mumbai v Titans Wankhede 12 May 2023
Prabhsimran 103 65 10 6 158.46 Punjab Kings v Capitals Delhi 13 May 2023
Gill 101 58 13 1 174.13 Titans v SRH Ahmedabad 15 May 2023

Gill in IPL

YEAR MAT RUNS HS AVG SR 100 50
Career 87 2476 101 34.87 129.57 1 18
2023 13 576 101 48.00 146.19 1 4
2022 16 483 96 34.50 132.33 0 4
2021 17 478 57 28.11 118.90 0 3
2020 14 440 70* 33.84 117.96 0 3
2019 14 296 76 32.88 124.36 0 3
2018 13 203 57* 33.83 146.04 0 1
Here are some reactions to the knock: