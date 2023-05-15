Shubman Gill became the first Gujarat Titans batter to score a century in the Indian Premier League, with an impressive 101 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on Monday.
It was Gill’s first century in the IPL as well, and second century in T20 cricket in 2023 after scoring a ton earlier in the year against New Zealand at the same venue, the Narendra Modi Stadium,
Just over a week ago, Gill had scored an unbeaten 94 from 51 deliveries against LSG as GT posted 227 in that match. Afterwards, he had said: “It (Century) was in my mind but I missed out on the bouncer I hit for a single. No worries though, there are 5-6 games left and hopefully, I’ll get my hundred in one of them.”
And he did so in the 19th over of the innings against SRH. Gill started the innings fluently but with wickets falling at the other end, he steadied the scoring rate. He still finished with a strike rate of 174.13 as he fell to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the start of the 20th over.
GT finished with a total of 188/9 in their 20 overs. Kumar finished with figures of 5/30.
The century meant Gill continued his superb form in Ahmedabad. “He might set up a tent here,” Aaron Finch said on Star Sports in the mid-innings chat.
Centuries in IPL 2023
|Player
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|For
|Against
|Ground
|Match Date
|Brook
|100
|55
|12
|3
|181.81
|Sunrisers
|v KKR
|Eden Gardens
|14 Apr 2023
|V Iyer
|104
|51
|6
|9
|203.92
|KKR
|v Mumbai
|Wankhede
|16 Apr 2023
|Jaiswal
|124
|62
|16
|8
|200.00
|Royals
|v Mumbai
|Wankhede
|30 Apr 2023
|Suryakumar
|103
|49
|11
|6
|210.20
|Mumbai
|v Titans
|Wankhede
|12 May 2023
|Prabhsimran
|103
|65
|10
|6
|158.46
|Punjab Kings
|v Capitals
|Delhi
|13 May 2023
|Gill
|101
|58
|13
|1
|174.13
|Titans
|v SRH
|Ahmedabad
|15 May 2023
Gill in IPL
|YEAR
|MAT
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|SR
|100
|50
|Career
|87
|2476
|101
|34.87
|129.57
|1
|18
|2023
|13
|576
|101
|48.00
|146.19
|1
|4
|2022
|16
|483
|96
|34.50
|132.33
|0
|4
|2021
|17
|478
|57
|28.11
|118.90
|0
|3
|2020
|14
|440
|70*
|33.84
|117.96
|0
|3
|2019
|14
|296
|76
|32.88
|124.36
|0
|3
|2018
|13
|203
|57*
|33.83
|146.04
|0
|1
Here are some reactions to the knock: