US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz was provided a wake-up call ahead of the French Open after being ousted in the third round of the Italian Open by Hungarian Fabian Marozsan.

Liverpool continued their recent push to qualify for the Champions League by beating Leicester City 3-0 on Monday. Leicester, the 2016 Premier League champions, are close to being relegated to the Championship after a dismal season.

Here’s a look at the key stories from international sporting events through the day for 16 May, 2023:

Alcaraz ousted in Rome

Carlos Alcaraz slumped to a third round defeat at the Italian Open by unheralded Hungarian Fabian Marozsan on Monday, just two weeks before he heads into the French Open as top seed.

The 20-year-old Spaniard, who is guaranteed to replace Novak Djokovic as world number one on May 22, had come into the tournament in Rome on the back of wins in Barcelona and Madrid.

But the US Open champion was outplayed by 23-year-old Marozsan, losing 6-3, 7-6 (7/4).

Marozsan, who is ranked 135th in the world, won the final six points of the second-set tie-break to give Alcaraz a wake-up call with the French Open starting in less than a fortnight.

Alcaraz, who was second seed in Rome but in Paris will be top seed at a Grand Slam for the first time, said he required some sustained training to beef up his French Open preparations with the clay-court major beginning on May 28.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev needed a fightback to defeat Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, with the winner producing his best career effort at the tournament by reaching the last 16.

It will be the first time since 1994 that no Spaniard has made it to the fourth round at the Foro Italico.

Sixth seed Andrey Rublev defeated Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (10/8), 6-3.

Three men’s matches were left incomplete by evening rain, while two women’s ties were delayed.

Women’s world number one Iga Swiatek, the reigning Italian and French Open champion, will now face Donna Vekic in their last-16 match on Tuesday.

Fifth seed and 2022 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas led Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-3 when the rain came, Lorenzo Musetti led 12th seed Frances Tiafoe 5-7, 6-4, 2-1 and Alexander Zverev was 6-4, 3-3 in front of JJ Wolf.

Wimbledon champion and women’s seventh seed Elena Rybakina reached the quarter-finals by beating Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-3.

Results on Monday from the ATP/WTA Italian Open in Rome (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 3rd rd Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) Andrey Rublev (x6) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP x27) 7-6 (10/8), 6-3 Yannick Hanfmann (GER) bt Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 Borna Coric (CRO x15) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 Women 4th rd Elena Rybakina (KAZ x7) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 6-3, 6-3 Veronika Kudermetova (x11) bt Marie Bouzkova (CZE x27) 6-2, 6-2 Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x12) bt Maria Camila Osorio (COL) 6-3, 6-3 Zheng Qinwen (CHN x22) bt Wang Xiyu (CHN) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 Anhelina Kalinina (UKR x30) bt Madison Keys (USA x19) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

Liverpool maintain top-four charge

Liverpool maintained their pursuit of Champions League football next season and pushed Leicester ever closer to the Championship as Curtis Jones scored twice in a 3-0 win at the King Power on Monday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold rounded off another fine performance in his new hybrid role between right-back and midfield with a stunning strike as Liverpool closed to within one point of the top four.

Jurgen Klopp’s men still need a late-season collapse from Newcastle or Manchester United, but a seven-game winning streak from the Reds has upped the pressure on their rivals, who both have three games remaining to Liverpool’s two.

Seven years on from shocking the world to win the title, Leicester’s Premier League days look numbered as they remain two points from safety with two games remaining.

They face another daunting task when they travel to Newcastle next Monday in a match that could seal their fate should Everton or Leeds win over the weekend.

The Foxes’ defensive frailties were again exposed as a bright start from the hosts was quickly forgotten when Jones struck twice in three minutes just after the half-hour mark.

Luis Diaz was allowed to race onto a long ball forward from Alisson Becker before it broke for Mohamed Salah to cross for the unmarked Jones to tap in the opener at the far post.

Salah was the provider again moments later as Jones produced a magnificent touch to control and finish past the helpless Daniel Iversen.

Liverpool’s upturn in form after a difficult season has coincided with Alexander-Arnold’s new role as a deep-lying playmaker in midfield when in possession.

The England international displayed his quality on the ball with a sumptuous strike into the top corner 19 minutes from time after Salah tapped a free-kick into his path.

Bielsa named Uruguay coach

Marcelo Bielsa was named coach of Uruguay on Monday, the 67-year-old Argentine tasked with taking them to the 2026 World Cup.

Bielsa, who was sacked by Leeds United in February last year, takes over from Diego Alonso after he oversaw a disappointing World Cup campaign which ended in the group stage.

“The man from Rosario will take the reins of the squad after his tenure at Leeds, a club which he managed between June 2018 and February 2022,” Uruguay’s football association said in naming Bielsa to the post.

Bielsa will be presented to the media on Wednesday.

He has had a long career in football management, coaching a dozen teams including his native Argentina, Chile, Athletic Bilbao, Marseille, Lille and most recently Premier League Leeds.

He is still revered at Leeds for taking them back into England’s top flight and engineering an exciting, attacking brand of football.

But his team were also shaky in defence and he was sacked under the threat of relegation.

With text inputs from AFP

Updated through the day