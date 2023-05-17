Simranjeet Kaur earned a spot in the top eight in a strong field of recurve qualifications at theShanghai 2023 Hyundai Archery World Cup stage 2 on Wednesday.

Dhiraj Bommadevara, who won bronze in the first World Cup of the season, was the top male Indian archer with a score of 656 to finish 13th.

It was a very low-scoring qualification round overall due to torrential rains on the day.

Korean superstars are competing in Shanghai and they dominated the women’s recurve section as they usually do, with three archers in top four. Korea’s Kang Chae Young and USA’s Brady Ellison took the top individual seeds in the women’s and men’s events.

“The archers battled constant rainfall in a three-hour qualifying session that some would rather forget,” according to World Archery.

Olympic champion Mete Gazoz, for instance, qualified as low as 25th and said, “It was a very bad day for me. I couldn’t understand the conditions – rainy and windy.”

Here’s how the Indian recurve archers fared in qualification:

Recurve qualifications Event Athlete Rank Score Individual Recurve Men BOMMADEVARA Dhiraj 13 656 Individual Recurve Men DAS Atanu 44 638 Individual Recurve Men CHAUHAN Neeraj 47 638 Individual Recurve Men RAI Tarundeep 57 631 Individual Recurve Women KAUR Simranjeet 8 648 Individual Recurve Women BHAJAN KAUR 17 638 Individual Recurve Women BHAKAT Ankita 24 630 Individual Recurve Women JAISWAL Aditi 42 618 Teams Recurve Men Team BOMMADEVARA DhirajCHAUHAN NeerajDAS Atanu 8 1932 Teams Recurve Women Team BHAJAN KAURBHAKAT AnkitaKAUR Simranjeet 4 1916 Teams Recurve Mixed Team KAUR SimranjeetBOMMADEVARA Dhiraj 5 1304 via IANSEO

In compound team events, the Indian men’s and women’s teams both finished in the quarterfinal stages and missed out on the medal matches. In the men’s event, fifth seed Indian team lost against Mexico in the last eight stage. For the third-seed women’s team, the defeat came against Turkey.