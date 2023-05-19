Sevilla made it to a seventh Europa League final after beating Juventus 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-final. They will take on Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the final in Budapest on June 1.

In the Europa Conference League, West Ham United have made it to the final where they will take on Fiorentina.

Meanwhile in tennis, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas will face each other in the Rome Masters semi-final after comfortable wins over Yannik Hanfmann and Borna Coric in the quarterfinals respectively.

In the Premier League, Newcastle United beat Brighton to get a step closer to Champions League qualification for next season.

Here’s a look at the key stories from international sporting events through the day for 19 May, 2023:

Sevilla, Roma through to Europa final



Erik Lamela propelled Europa League specialists Sevilla into the final once again with a 2-1 victory over Juventus on Thursday, sealing a 3-2 aggregate triumph in a gripping clash.

Lamela headed home in extra-time to complete an impressive comeback for the record six-time winners of the competition, who will face Jose Mourinho’s Roma in Budapest on May 31 after they edged past Bayer Leverkusen.

Dusan Vlahovic fired visitors Juventus ahead in the second half, two minutes after coming on as a substitute, but Suso smashed home from outside the area to take the game to extra-time.

Lamela connected perfectly with Bryan Gil’s cross in the 95th minute to delight the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, and Sevilla held on to reach the final for the first time since 2020.

“A lot of things went through my head, good moments, bad moments. It was a unique moment,” Lamela told Movistar.

“Now we are a step away, it’s a great opportunity. It’s a night I will remember forever, it’s something incredible to play here, in front of all these fans.”

Roma through

Jose Mourinho’s Roma remain on track for a second European trophy in two seasons after a goalless draw at Bayer Leverkusen sent them through to the Europa League final 1-0 on aggregate on Thursday.

The Europa Conference League holders created little in attack but defended doggedly, as the increasingly frustrated home side peppered their goal in search of an equaliser.

The visitors held on through eight minutes of added time and will face six-time winners Sevilla in the final in Budapest on May 31 after the Spanish side overcame Juventus in extra time in the other semi-final.

Mourinho told Sky Sport “today there is great joy after reaching another Europa League final”.

Toasting his “unbelievable team”, Mourinho said “I don’t know if I can ask for more but these guys deserve something special.”

Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini told Sky Sport Italia: “There are many things which Roma can and must improve, but as a true group, as a family, we have succeeded in this small feat.”

⏰ RESULTS ⏰



Sevilla & Roma progress to the #UELfinal #UEL — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 18, 2023

Medvedev, Tsitsipas reach Rome Masters semis



Third seed Daniil Medvedev and 2022 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas powered into the Italian Open semi-finals on Thursday with comfortable straight-set wins.

Medvedev continued his clay breakthrough as he reached the final four 6-2, 6-2 over Yannick Hanfmann.

Greek Tsitsipas, the 2022 finalist, subdued Croat Borna Coric 6-3, 6-4 on a day when the French Open field was blown wide open by the withdrawal of Rafael Nadal.

The iconic 14-time champion, 36, cast a huge shadow over his future in the game, confessing that he did not know when he would be fit from a hip injury which has kept him off court since January.

Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, has made big improvements in his clay game here after freely admitting he’s never been comfortable on the dirt.

He has shattered that stereotype with his steady progress at the Foro Italico, reaching his seventh semi-final of the season.

“All of the courts are pretty different here, it was not easy to adapt for both of us,” Medvedev said.

“But I managed to adapt better. I’m really happy about it. A win is a win. Not counting the serve, I played well, returned well, moved well.

“I’m looking forward to the next round.”

Prior to this edition, Medvedev had never won a match in Rome and had little confidence in his game on the clay. He is now into the final four after four victories and the loss of just one set.

Medvedev also increased his lead in Tour match wins as he claimed his 37th of the season.

Tsitsipas was meanwhile dominant against Coric after losing to the Croat in three of five matches, including here in 2018 and in last summer’s Cincinnati final.

Tsitsipas secured the opening set with a break and took a 2-1 lead in the second. But two double-faults contributed as he dropped serve for 4-4 only to break straight back and serve out victory a game later.

“These night sessions are becoming very fun,” the fifth seed said.

“This is clay and things can escalate very quickly,” he said of his stutter near the end.

“I managed my shotmaking at the important moments and was able to retrieve (the momentum) at the end.

“I felt the energy point by point.”

Tsitsipas and Medvedev have played 12 times to date with the latter leading 7-4.

“He’s playing well and I’m also feeling good on court. I hope he brings out the best in me – good preparation and off we go,” said Tsitsipas.

West Ham, Fiorentina in Europa Conference final



West Ham will face Fiorentina in their first European final for 47 years after Thursday’s 1-0 victory at AZ Alkmaar clinched a 3-1 aggregate success in the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

Pablo Fornals scored West Ham’s winner in the final moments of the tense second leg to set up a clash with Fiorentina in the final in Prague on June 7.

The Hammers last reached a major European final in 1976 when they were beaten by Anderlecht in the Cup Winners Cup.

In the other semi-final second leg, Antonin Barak’s last-gasp goal sealed Fiorentina’s dramatic 3-1 win at FC Basel.

The Serie A club are the first team to reach the final of four different major European competitions.

Vincenzo Italiano’s side trailed 2-1 after the semi-final first leg, but they turned the tie around in Switzerland.

Nicolas Gonzalez’s double and Barak’s goal in the final seconds of stoppage-time in extra-time clinched a 4-3 aggregate triumph.

West Ham have not won a major trophy since Trevor Brooking’s goal beat Arsenal in the 1980 FA Cup final.

Newcastle close in on Champions League spot



Callum Wilson scored late on and then laid on another goal as Newcastle won 4-1 at home to Brighton on Thursday to move within sight of Champions League qualification.

Kieran Trippier’s dead-ball skills paved the way for Newcastle to go 2-0 up before half-time at St James’ Park, his crosses leading to an own-goal from Deniz Undav and a headed goal by Dan Burn.

Undav, however, pulled a goal back for Brighton early in the second half.

But with the Seagulls pushing for an equaliser, Wilson scored on the counter-attack a minute from full-time before setting up Bruno Guimaraes as the Magpies made it 4-1.

Victory left Newcastle third in the Premier League table and needing just one win from their remaining two league games this season, at home to Leicester on Monday and away to Chelsea, to secure a place among Europe’s elite.

And they will be assured of a top-four finish without having to kick a ball if Liverpool lose to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Brighton remained sixth despite this defeat and still in contention for Europa League football next season.

With text inputs from AFP

Updated through the day