Rafael Nadal on Thursday withdrew from the French Open because his hip injury has not healed and, in a bigger development, said that he expects 2024 to be his final year in professional tennis.

“It’s not a decision I’m taking, it’s a decision my body is taking,” said the 36-year-old Spanish superstar, who has played at the clay-court major every year since 2005 and won it 14 times. The King of Clay has been dominating Roland Garros since his debut and it is one of the greatest dominant streaks in any sport at a single event.

The official Roland Garros account wrote: “We can’t imagine how hard this decision was. We’ll definitely miss you at this year’s Roland-Garros. Take care of yourself to come back stronger on courts. Hoping to see you next year in Paris.”

"2024 is probably going to be my last year on the professional Tour. My motivation is to try and enjoy and say goodbye to all the tournaments that have been important to me" - @RafaelNadal #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/4yefk6VpKt — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) May 18, 2023

In the press conference, Nadal also said that he was taking a few months off before starting to play again.

“It’s probably going to be my last year (2024) on the professional tour, I can’t say this 100 percent because you never know what’s going to happen,” he said.

The Spaniard said that he hoped to play the Olympics because that will be played at Roland Garros as well.

There was little optimism to be found in the lead-up to his favourite Major, as he scratched warm-up events from his calendar like dominoes tumbling, after the problem he sustained in January at the Australian Open.

First, he skipped hard-court Masters events in the US, Indian Wells and Miami, but Nadal was still not ready for the clay season, missing Monte Carlo, Barcelona and then the Madrid Open.

The Italian Open presented a last chance for Nadal to prove his fitness ahead of Roland Garros, but the 36-year-old was forced to pull out, even though he said his new treatment programme was making some progress.

With AFP inputs

