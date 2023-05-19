Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Ojas Pravin Deotale made it to the final of the compound mixed team event with a fine shootoff win against Italy at the Shanghai 2023 Hyundai Archery World Cup stage 2 on Friday.

It is the second final in two attempts on the World Cup circuit this year for Vennam and Deotale. The duo had struck gold at the Antalya stage as well last month.

The Indians were trailing against Italian duo of Elisa Roner and Elia Fregnan before the final end, by two points. But Vennam and Deotale both shot two 10s while the Italians dropped two 9s to take the match to the shootoff at 157-157. The shootoff saw both score 19 but the Indians had the closer arrow to the center.

“It was a very good match,” said Deotale according to World Archery. “There were some tense moments, but we told ourselves not to give up until the end.”

The Indians had defeated Bangladesh (158-151) and then Turkey (157-156) to reach the last four.

Here’s a look at India’s path to the final:

via World Archery

Vennam and Deotale will take on top seeds Oh Yoohyun and Kim Jongho of Korea in the final on Saturday.

Also in action on Saturday will be Prathamesh Jawkar and Avneet Kaur in the compound individual semifinals.

Elsewhere in the recurve eliminations, only Dhiraj Bommadevara made it as far as quarterfinals across both men’s and women’s disciplines.

In women’s individual recurve, powerhouses Korea – featuring in the first World cup of the season – made it four out of four in the semifinals. There will be no Indian in action on Sunday in recurve medal events.