India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale made it two gold medals from two finals this season as they defeated top seeds Korea to clinch the compound mixed team title at the Shanghai 2023 Archery World Cup stage 2 on Saturday.

The Indians defeated Oh Yoohyun and Kim Jongho 156-155 in a thrilling gold medal match to stand top of the podium in the season’s second World Cup. They had won gold at the season-opener in Antalya last month, where Vennam had also won the individual gold last month.

With Korea having skipped the World Cup in Antalya, this gold medal would feel extra special for the Indians as they defeated the archery powerhouse who had set the pace all week in Shanghai.

#ArcheryWorldCup Shanghai 🏹



🇮🇳 Compound mixed team 🥇



Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale win their second gold medal of the season 👏🏽



🎥 World Archery pic.twitter.com/rLfu7OrIuo — The Field (@thefield_in) May 20, 2023

The final started with both teams shooting a flurry of 39s out of 40 in each of the first three Ends. While Vennam started the final brilliantly, the youngster Deotale took his time to get going, dropping a couple of 9s in the early stages. But when Vennam dropped a couple of 9s herself, he was there to make up for it with a 10 immediately. In the final end that started 117-117, Vennam shot a clutch 10 with her final arrow and one of Korea’s arrow which was borderline, was marked 9 to give India the title.

Vennam and Deotale made it to the final of the compound mixed team event with a fine shootoff win against Italy. The Indians had earlier defeated Bangladesh (158-151) and then Turkey (157-156) to reach the last four.

When it rains, it pours...



Jyothi Surekha Vennam's season so far:



🥇 Mixed team, Antalya

🥇 Individual, Antalya

🥇 Mixed team, Shanghai



She is terrific. @VJSurekha 👏🏽https://t.co/X6NaL3SWFM — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 20, 2023

Also in action on Saturday will be Prathamesh Jawkar and Avneet Kaur in the compound individual semifinals. Jawkar and Kaur had reached their individual compound semifinal events, defeating the top seeds on the way.

In men’s eliminations earlier this week, 19-year-old Jawkar, who is competing at his second World Cup, defeated top seed Kim Jongho of Korea, 149-147. In the women’s event, 18-year-old Kaur had pulled off the shock of the day by overcoming Korea’s Oh Yoohyun.

