One of the highlights of the IPL 2023 season has been watching Rinku Singh bat out of his skin for Kolkata Knight Riders. Not once, not twice, but multiple times – enough to become the season leading run-scorer for his team.

He always had it in him, as was displayed in the game against Lucknow Super Giants last year where he scored a 15-ball 40. He repeated those heroics against the same opposition with an unbeaten 67 off 33 on Sunday to take the game excruciatingly close. As if the five sixes in five balls in the last over against Gujarat Titans earlier this season wasn’t a crazy enough feat.

On Saturday at Eden Gardens, he made Kolkata dream again even when they needed 40 off the last two overs. Although LSG prevailed by 1 run and KKR bowed out of the tournament, it doesn’t dull Rinku’s shine this season.

This year, he took his batting several notches higher, scoring 474 runs at an average of 59.25. The record gets better when KKR were chasing, as he scored 305 runs in only seven innings of run-chase, with a 152.50 average, a strike rate of 174.28, and four half-centuries.

Rinku Singh's IPL numbers YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S Career 31 9 725 67* 36.25 510 142.16 0 4 54 38 2023 14 6 474 67* 59.25 317 149.53 0 4 31 29 2022 7 2 174 42* 34.80 117 148.72 0 0 17 7 2020 1 0 11 11 11.00 11 100.00 0 0 1 0 2019 5 1 37 30 18.50 34 108.82 0 0 1 2 2018 4 0 29 16 7.25 31 93.54 0 0 4 0

Talking about his own blitz throughout the season, the 25-year-old said in the post-match press conference, “Anyone will feel good when the season goes so well. But I’m not thinking on the lines of selection for the Indian team. I will stick to my routine, continue my practice. The name and fame will be there but I’ll just stick to my work.

“My family members are very happy. A lot of things have worked well. When I played that innings last year, people started noticing me. After I hit those five sixes I started getting a lot of respect from the people and now a lot of people recognise me. So it feels good,” he said.

What appears as a cherry on the top is getting the acknowledgement from his peers and legendary cricketers. In an interview with Jio Cinema earlier this season, Virat Kohli referenced Rinku’s exploits to explain how much the game is growing.

He said, “What the youngsters are doing today is amazing to see. Just recently, Rinku Singh hits five Sixes in last five balls which is amazing and something like that never happened. So that transition is happening is great. It is great to see such youngsters coming up.”

Most 6s in the 20th over in an IPL season:



9 - Rinku, 2023 (27 balls)

8 - Bravo, 2012 (33)

8 - Rohit, 2013 (17)

8 - Dhoni, 2014 (31)

8 - H Pandya, 2019 (23)

8 - Dhoni, 2019 (29)



7* - Dhoni, 2023 (28)#Rinku #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/qQcc1oq6CV — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 21, 2023

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, on after the performance of the UP batter, said on Star Sports, “Rinku Singh is the hero of Kolkata Knight Riders. His temperament is very strong and gets very comfortable in tough situations. He’s a battle-hardened player. Rinku likes close matches and this ability to do well in crunch situations is what separates this player from others.”

Most runs at No.5 or lower in an IPL season:



474 - RINKU SINGH in 2023

472 - Dinesh Karthik in 2018

437 - David Miller in 2022

419 - Kieron Pollard in 2013

406 - Andre Russell in 2019#IPL2023 #KKRvLSG — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 20, 2023

Rinku Singh while chasing in IPL 2023:



- 305 Runs

- 152.50 Avg

- 174.29 SR



Among batters who have faced 100+ balls while chasing this season, nobody else has an average of 100 or more. Rinku's SR is also the second best among these batters.#KKRvLSG — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) May 20, 2023

1 - @rinkusingh235's unbeaten knock of 67 off 33 balls in the #KKRvLSG game brought up his fourth 50+ score of this @IPL season, the most by any @KKRiders batter; he also finished the season as the leading run getter for KKR with 474 runs in #IPL2023. Upsurge.#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/ZBa3IX1xu5 — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) May 20, 2023

Most runs by a batter in the last 2 overs (19th & 20th) while chasing in IPL:



41 - RINKU SINGH v GT, 2023

36 - RINKU SINGH v LSG, 2023

33 - Dhoni v RCB, 2019

33 - Pooran v CSK, 2022



Rinku has done not once but twice in 2023 which none could do in the first 15 years of IPL! pic.twitter.com/BitROr9Olk — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 20, 2023

However, perhaps most heartening for a player is also winning the confidence of his skipper. On multiple occasions, Nitish Rana has lavished praise and expressed his belief in Rinku.

For instance, after the knock against LSG, he said: “I think it feels like all 14 matches I’ve spoken about Rinku. I am personally very happy for him (Rinku) the way the season has gone for him. He is quite close to me and I know how much hard work he has done. I don’t really have words to describe him because the entire country knows what he has done. If he can bat in situations like these, he can do anything.”

After his blitz against Gujarat Titans, Rana added: “Reporters had asked me the other day, why Rinku does not play a bigger role. If this is his secondary role, then imagine what he can do in a primary role. I do not have words to describe Rinku’s innings.”

Now, having won the confidence of many more and grown in experience and ability to pull off miracles, Rinku is bound to play that primary role for his team in the coming years. With stadiums now cheering his name out loud, it is only befitting.

Here’s a look at some reactions:

Ravi Bishnoi on Rinku Singh after #KKRvLSG:



"The way Rinku was batting, we were worried on every ball that he can take the game away from us"



"I have never seen anyone batting like this for some time. It's unbelievable!"



RESPECT! 🌟❤️#IPLPlayOffs #Rinku pic.twitter.com/iaGiZOudvK — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) May 21, 2023

Rinku Singh - bringing every team in the IPL onto its knees in hope. 🤯



What a player! 👏 pic.twitter.com/eC4Ow3jgQp — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 20, 2023

All those waking up to Rinku Singh need to know he has dominated domestic cricket for a couple of seasons. His Ranji numbers are of a DADA player. Not one to just think about IPL. An all-format player proving his worth that too batting down the order! #IPL2023 — Arani Basu (@AraniBasuTOI) May 21, 2023

KKR have finished where they were supposed to, but Rinku Singh has exceeded my expectations this season!



Nearly 500 runs in IPL 2023 at approx. 60 Avg and 150 SR! And all of it has come while batting in a demanding middle-order role! What a player! Surely, he is going to serve… — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) May 20, 2023

Clearly the story of #IPL2023 is Rinku Singh. Unreal season for someone who batted at No. 5 or lower through the tournament. Was consistently a threat for the opposition. What a guy! Hoping for brighter things ahead for the KKR batter. #KKRvLSG — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) May 20, 2023

That we are even thinking he can pull this off again is Rinku Singh's legacy. #IPL2023 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 20, 2023

Rinku Singh is an epitome of “Never Give Up”. Phenomenal season and what an incredible life story. So happy that his hardwork has transformed into outstanding performances and the world has taken note of his talent and ability. Salute to his attitude and fighting spirit #KKRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/plxiolTSTh — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 20, 2023

Whatever the future holds for him, it is unambiguous that Rinku Singh has continued to win hearts and minds across the #TATAIPL2023 . — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) May 20, 2023

Rinku Singh again showing his exceptional temperament as a finisher, he must be high on the list for the #T20worldcup #India #KKRvLSG — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) May 20, 2023

Rinku singh is like a boxer on ropes who keeps taking punches but doesn't give up. Never out of game, always ready to counter. #rinku — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 20, 2023

Still catching my breath🫣 What just happened at Eden Gardens? LSG win by just one run to secure a playoff birth. It was Rinku Singh who almost took KKR for a consolation win, but it was just not meant for them tonight. #KKRvsLSG #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/VSGys7IFQ0 — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) May 20, 2023