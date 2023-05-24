IPL 2023 Watch: MS Dhoni on playing in the IPL in 2024 – ‘I don’t know, I have 8-9 months to decide’ Has Dhoni played his last match in Chennai? The CSK captain kept the cards close to his chest. Scroll Staff May 24, 2023 · 12:31 am Sportzpics / IPL The Chennai Super Kings Captain - MS Dhoni answers 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗧 question again 😉#TATAIPL | #Qualifier1 | #GTvCSK | @msdhoni | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/drlIpcg5Q5— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 23, 2023 IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, CSK vs GT live: All-round Jadeja show takes Dhoni and Co into another final We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. MS Dhoni IPL CSK IPL 2023