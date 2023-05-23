IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, GT vs CSK live: Gaikwad gets an early life after Pandya opts to bowl first
Follow updates from Qualifier 1 as GT take on CSK in Chennai.
Live updates
CSK 4/0 after 1 over: No surprise to see Shami deliver an impeccable first over. Good movement away from Gaikwad to start off.
Shami with the ball in hand. Conway and Gaikwad in the middle. The powerplay is likely to be decisive.
Hardik Pandya at the toss (via IPL): We believe dew will come in later, so we want to know what exactly is the target. We were told to take it easy after getting into the top-2, but we refused to. We want to stay focused and play competitive cricket. We are a smart team, we don’t play one-dimensional, we make sure to get the best out of the wicket and have adapted accordingly.
MS Dhoni at the toss (via IPL): We would have loved to bowl first, the reason being Gujarat are an excellent chasing side. We have exploited the conditions slightly better, in a tournament like this, the boys have adapted really well. It’s important to back your strengths, the confidence level should be high. They’ve been able to do that and that’s why we have done well. There was a lot of dew in the last game, but with the breeze around, we can’t say about it tonight, but it does look dry.
Harsha Bhogle with a lovely line in the intro piece: Chennai is monochrome. It’s all yellow.
So basically what happens when you join the CSK franchise is that there is a lot of clarity, they do a lot of simple things very, very well. Once a player comes into the team, the first thing that not just MS (Dhoni), but everybody in the support staff does is they have they have a conversation with the player, define the role expressively to the player. And they make them understand what their role is going to be and they keep an open line of communication with them at all times.
Experienced players especially want a line of communication that’s open to the heads of the team. And they want clarity of their roles. The minute that’s given, most good players are happy, and they know how to work from there to give their best because every player wants to go out there and put his best foot forward and put up great performances for their team.
And when this communication is done, and clarity of role is defined to the player, it makes it a lot more simpler. There is a sense of security within a group. You know, I think it’s human nature, that when there is security, your focus is always is on performance. But when there is no security, when you’re deeply insecure within a group, then your focus is always on survival. And when you work from the mode of survival, you cannot focus on performances, you will only focus on surviving within that group. When you work from a place of being very secure, you work on thriving, you work on performing and doing the best that you’re capable of, I think, which is what CSK bring out of players.
I think that’s one of the biggest secrets here and that’s why all the experienced players go there and start performing well.— via interaction facilitated by JioCinema
Team news: Playing XIs
GT had three TN boys in their squad but none in their first XI, perhaps one of Vijay Shankar / Sai Sudharsan will play anyway as the Impact Player. In a huge surprise (we kid), CSK have named unchanged XI.
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
GT: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami
TOSS: MS Dhoni says he wanted to bowl first as well. In recent matches, he has admitted to being confused about what to do first, so maybe it’s a good toss to lose.
Toss news:
Thala calls heads but Hardik Pandya wins the toss, and opts to bowl in Chennai
Orange Cap race: With back-to-back centuries (how good was that innings in Bengaluru?), Shubman Gill now has to be the favourite to top this chart. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli’s campaigns are over.
Top-scorers so far
|Player
|Inns
|Runs
|SR
|100
|50
|Faf Du Plessis
|14
|730
|153.68
|0
|8
|Shubman Gill
|14
|680
|152.46
|2
|4
|Virat Kohli
|14
|639
|139.82
|2
|6
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|14
|625
|163.61
|1
|5
|Devon Conway
|13
|585
|138.62
|0
|6
Head-to-head: CSK have lost all three of their matches so far against GT. Twice last year and at the tournament opener this year in Ahmedabad. This, mind you, is the first time Pandya takes on his mentor’s team at his den in Chennai.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League. The first playoff match of IPL 2023 features Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings.
The defending champions Titans were the first team to qualify for the playoffs and finished the league stage with 20 points and top of the pile. They have looked like the team to beat for the second straight year.
On the other side, are the comeback kings in CSK. After another poor season in 2022, they have bounced back and into the playoffs. For the 12th time in 14 years in the league. Incredible record.
GT take on CSK in their own den tonight and it promises to be a cracker.
Points table at the end of league stage
|TEAM
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|RECENT FORM
|GT
|14
|10
|4
|0
|0.809
|20
|WWLWW
|CSK
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0.652
|17
|WLWWN
|LSG
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0.284
|17
|WWWLN
|MI
|14
|8
|6
|0
|-0.044
|16
|WLWWL
|RR
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0.148
|14
|WLWLL
|RCB
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0.135
|14
|LWWLL
|KKR
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.239
|12
|LWLWW
|PBKS
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.304
|12
|LLWLL
|DC
|14
|5
|9
|0
|-0.808
|10
|LWLLW
|SRH
|14
|4
|10
|0
|-0.590
|8
|LLLLW
