When Ian Bishop tweeted that Shubman Gill is the heir to Indian batting, he was on to something. In what has been a fantastic year for the 23-year-old, he has taken his incredible form to another level in the Indian Premier League.
On Friday, Gill notched his third century of the season to put Gujarat Titans in the driver’s seat against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad. Having amassed 821* runs at an average of 63.15 already, he has become only the fourth batter after Virat Kohli, David Warner and Jos Buttler to score more than 800 runs in an edition.
In the process of scoring his 49-ball century, he also overtook Faf Du Plessis as the leading run-scorer. Earlier, he scored an unbeaten 104* to knock Royal Challengers Bangalore out in their final game at the league stage. He had notched up his first IPL century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.
He had also scored a 94* against Lucknow Super Giants and had mentioned then, “No worries, there are a few games left before the final and hopefully I’ll get my hundred in one of them’ and he hasn’t looked back since then.
Here’s a look at the reactions to Gill’s third IPL century:
