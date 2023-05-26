When Ian Bishop tweeted that Shubman Gill is the heir to Indian batting, he was on to something. In what has been a fantastic year for the 23-year-old, he has taken his incredible form to another level in the Indian Premier League.

On Friday, Gill notched his third century of the season to put Gujarat Titans in the driver’s seat against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad. Having amassed 821* runs at an average of 63.15 already, he has become only the fourth batter after Virat Kohli, David Warner and Jos Buttler to score more than 800 runs in an edition.

In the process of scoring his 49-ball century, he also overtook Faf Du Plessis as the leading run-scorer. Earlier, he scored an unbeaten 104* to knock Royal Challengers Bangalore out in their final game at the league stage. He had notched up his first IPL century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.

He had also scored a 94* against Lucknow Super Giants and had mentioned then, “No worries, there are a few games left before the final and hopefully I’ll get my hundred in one of them’ and he hasn’t looked back since then.

Here’s a look at the reactions to Gill’s third IPL century:

Three hundreds in the season.



Shubman Gill is the tweet👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) May 26, 2023

His ability to identify moments and accelerate, with consistency, puts him in a class of his own. Also keep in mind, most of his games have been at Ahmedabad, one of the bigger grounds around. Well played Shubman👏 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 26, 2023

Highest score for Gujarat Titans:



121* - Shubman Gill (so far)

104* - Shubman Gill

101 - Shubman Gill

96 - Shubman Gill

94* - Shubman Gill

94* - David Miller — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 26, 2023

Gaping in disbelief every few minutes this evening. This, from #ShubmanGill is the innings of the tournament. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 26, 2023

Shubman Gill 128 off 58 balls with 10 sixes. We are watching one of the greatest IPL innings ever! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) May 26, 2023

What a joy it is to watch this young man bat, #SmoothmanGill ( Sunny Gavaskar ) #IPL2023 #GTvsMI 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/TRqsSha0l6 — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) May 26, 2023

Most hundreds in a single IPL season:



Virat Kohli - 4

Jos Buttler - 4

Shubman Gill - 3* pic.twitter.com/2A9JgVLhl2 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 26, 2023

IPL 2023 will be remembered for Shubman Gill!



A knockout game for Gujarat Titans, and the Prince of India put on his show in Motera. 🫅 #MIvsGt #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/x212hLGdeg — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) May 26, 2023

Think Shubman at Amdavad might be the best batter that has ever played the sport. — Aaditya Narayan (@AadityaN_28) May 26, 2023

The fact that India's future premier batter has taken a liking to the ground which is going to host a lot of crucial home games is just brilliant news for ICT. — Manya (@CSKian716) May 26, 2023

Shubman brought MI into the play offs, he might very well knock them out of the tournament too #GTvMI — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 26, 2023

Love watching @ShubmanGill Bat .. Like all high class players he makes it look so easy .. he is the next big thing in Indian cricket .. #IPL2023 #Sachin #Virat — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 26, 2023

#IPL2023



One of my favourite things this year has been to watch Shubman Gill realise his potential. What a goddamn player! UUUUUUFF 😍 — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) May 26, 2023

IPL home ground, prolific record at venue generally annol ok. But this is unnerving level of ease. — Karthik Raj (@kartcric) May 26, 2023

Genuinely laughable how much better Shubman Gill's timing rating is compared to....basically everyone, ever.



His intent is up this season, and it's improved his overall record, but christ, when it comes to clean connection, he's no Prince - he's King 👑 pic.twitter.com/8dJYTaqLnb — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) May 26, 2023

That is Kohli vs Australia in Mohali territory. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 26, 2023

