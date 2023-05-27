Malaysia Masters Super 500 semifinals live: PV Sindhu in action first, HS Prannoy to follow
Follow updates from India’s semifinal matches at the 2023 Malaysia Masters.
Matches (live on JioCinema in India):
- PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung
- HS Prannoy vs Christian Adinata
Live updates
WS SF, PV Sindhu 14-21, 9-10 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung: Coach Vidhi is asking Sindhu to stay patient, and it is starting to have some impact. The gap is back down to 1.
WS SF, PV Sindhu 14-21, 6-8 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung: Despite the injury, despite having to work hard, you feel the game is still on Tunjung’s racket. Sindhu is only reacting.
WS SF, PV Sindhu 14-21, 5-5 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung: After a good start to game 2, Sindhu looking a bit more confident. Coach is heard saying “zor se maarne ki koshish karegi ab, be alert be alert” but Tunjung plays two points of only soft drops to win the next two points. Some attention on Tunjung’s elbow here.
Here’s how game 1 unfolded:
WS SF, PV Sindhu 14-21 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung: Sindhu led 12-10 at one point. Tunjung let her win only 2 points after that. Unreal comeback.
WS SF, PV Sindhu 13-19 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung: One of the worrying recent trends with Sindhu is how she has phases in the match when her opponent goes on a run of points and she struggles for a decisive period to lose momentum. She hasn’t been able to arrest the slide, and if that is not a coaching problem I don’t know what is.
WS SF, PV Sindhu 12-14 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung: And there she is. A combination of drops and decisive punch clears and in no time, Tunjung is back in the lead.
WS SF, PV Sindhu 11-8 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung: 9-7 Sindhu. Already better than her tallies in her last match against Tunjung (8-21 8-21). The Indian takes a good lead into the interval with a good body attack.
WS SF, PV Sindhu 7-7 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung: A look at the weeks these two have had so far. Tunjung has breezed through some tough tests, she is really going from strength to strength.
WS SF, PV Sindhu 6-6 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung: GMT dominated from the word go in that final in Madrid but Sindhu has started better here, good control in her play. Using the steepness that her height gives her well. But still, Tunjung is having joy again with her drops.
WS SF, PV Sindhu 3-3 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung: Sindhu with three points to start, GMT with three points to follow.
Women’s singles semifinal, PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung: Here we go then, PV Sindhu time. She takes on Tunjung in the repeat of the Madrid Masters final. Tunjung won 21-8, 21-8.
Their 211-shot rally in the round of 16 has now gone viral (as it should).
In today’s semifinal against Kim/Jeong, Tan/Thinaah have so far been involved in:
186-shot rally
151-shot rally
160-shot rally
Women’s doubles: Petition to put up mega-sized billboards outside Axiata Arena for Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan after this week. WHAT A MARATHON AGAIN!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian badminton on BWF World Tour.
Today our attention is on Malaysia Masters, the Super 500 event on the World Tour in Kuala Lumpur. It’s Semifinals Saturday and there are two Indian matches to keep an eye on.
PV Sindhu won her quarter-final tie in a thrilling match against Zhang Yi Man of China 21-16, 13-21, 22-20. She will face Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in the semis in a rematch of the Madrid Masters final that the latter won.
Prannoy continued his brilliant run in BWF World Tour Super 500 Event as he defeated Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto 25-23, 18-21, 21-13 in the quarter finals and moved into the semifinals where he will face Christian Adinata of Indonesia, who defeated Srikanth earlier.