Former India batter and Chennai Super Kings mainstay Ambati Rayudu stated on Sunday that the Indian Premier League final against Gujarat Titans here will be his last game in the tournament.
He had played 203 IPL games before Sunday’s final, amassing 4,329 runs at a strike rate of 127 with 22 half-centuries and a century. Rayudu, who retired from international cricket after being snubbed for the 2019 World Cup in England, announced his retirement from domestic cricket a few years ago, only to withdraw his decision later.
However, in the tweet announcing his retirement, the 38-year-old stated that there will be no U-turn this time around, after scoring 139 runs in 15 games this season. He wrote: “2 great teams mi nd(sic) csk, 204 matches, 14 seasons, 11 playoffs, 8 finals, 5 trophies. hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey. I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl. i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament. Thank u all. No u turn.”
Rayudu has been a key member of the CSK squad since 2018, having previously played for the Mumbai Indians from 2010 to 2017. Rayudu will leave the IPL as the second-most successful player, having won five titles with the Mumbai Indians and CSK.
Batting and fielding stats for Rayudu
|YEAR
|MAT
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|ST
|Career
|203
|33
|4329
|100*
|28.29
|3401
|127.29
|1
|22
|358
|171
|64
|2
|2023
|15
|2
|139
|27*
|15.44
|105
|132.38
|0
|0
|9
|7
|2
|0
|2022
|13
|0
|274
|78
|24.91
|224
|122.32
|0
|1
|25
|15
|4
|0
|2021
|16
|4
|257
|72*
|28.55
|170
|151.17
|0
|2
|16
|17
|2
|0
|2020
|12
|2
|359
|71
|39.88
|282
|127.30
|0
|1
|30
|12
|3
|0
|2019
|17
|5
|282
|57
|23.50
|303
|93.06
|0
|1
|20
|7
|6
|0
|2018
|16
|2
|602
|100*
|43.00
|402
|149.75
|1
|3
|53
|34
|2
|0
|2017
|5
|0
|91
|63
|18.20
|78
|116.66
|0
|1
|7
|3
|3
|0
|2016
|13
|1
|334
|65
|30.36
|278
|120.14
|0
|2
|28
|12
|4
|0
|2015
|15
|5
|281
|53*
|31.22
|193
|145.59
|0
|1
|18
|16
|9
|0
|2014
|15
|0
|361
|68
|25.78
|287
|125.78
|0
|2
|31
|8
|6
|0
|2013
|19
|3
|265
|37
|18.92
|231
|114.71
|0
|0
|22
|4
|8
|0
|2012
|17
|6
|333
|81*
|37.00
|252
|132.14
|0
|2
|21
|14
|2
|0
|2011
|16
|2
|395
|63*
|28.21
|350
|112.85
|0
|4
|44
|9
|7
|1
|2010
|14
|1
|356
|55*
|27.38
|246
|144.71
|0
|2
|34
|13
|6
|1
