India’s Kiran George continued his brilliant run at the Thailand Open Super 500 as he followed up his win over world No 9 Shi Yu Qi on Wednesday to down Malaysia Masters finalist from last week Weng Hong Yang on Thursday and reached the quarterfinals in Bangkok.

George, who had won the Odisha Open Super 100 last year, reached the quarterfinals at a BWF World Tour Super 500 event for the first time.

In the round of 16, George defeated world No 26 Weng straight games 21-11, 21-19. The Indian, ranked 59th in the world, went from 12-10 to 21-11 on a superb run of points in the opening game to take the lead in the match. In the second game, a topsy-turvy affair, he trailed 10-11 at the mid-game interval. But from the break, he opened up a 15-12 lead before Weng fought back to close the gap down at 16-16. From 19-19, George pulled ahead to close the match out in 39 minutes.

On Wednesday, George had claimed the biggest win of his career yet after beating China’s world No 9 Yu Qi, also in straight games.

#ThailandOpen2023 #ThailandOpenSuper500



Wow, Kiran George (again)



After his huge win against world No 9 Shi Yu Qi in Rd 1, the Indian defeats Malaysia Masters finalist from last week Weng Hong Yang in straight games to reach QF.



What a week for him👏🏽https://t.co/kpk1kUZlaK pic.twitter.com/b9CjKPMlwC — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) June 1, 2023

George will face the winner between sixth seed Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong and Toma Junior Popov of France the quarterfinal clash on Friday.

In a women’s singles round of 16 clash, Ashmita Chaliha went down in straight games 18-21, 13-21 against former Olympic and World Champion Carolina Marin.

Later in the day, Saina Nehwal, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Lakshya Sen are in action.

Sen face Li Shi Feng of China next, the reigning All England champion who has had some big matches against the Indian in their junior days. The Indian leads 3-2 in their overall H2H.

Former champions of this event, Chirag and Satwik are the top seeds in men’s doubles. A second round tie awaits against former All England champions Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana, with the Indians winning all their past three meetings.

Nehwal will face He Bing Jiao, the Chinese third seed, who trails in the H2H having lost both her meetings against the Indian.

Here are the results for Indian shuttlers from Thursday:

TOYOTA GAZOO RACING Thailand Open 2023

MS - R16

21 21 🇮🇳Kiran GEORGE🏅

11 19 🇨🇳WENG Hong Yang



🕚 in 39 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) June 1, 2023

TOYOTA GAZOO RACING Thailand Open 2023

WS - R16

21 21 🇪🇸Carolina MARIN🏅

18 13 🇮🇳Ashmita CHALIHA



🕚 in 40 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) June 1, 2023

This report will be updated through the day.