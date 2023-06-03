Thailand Open Super 500, semifinals live: Lakshya Sen takes on Kunlavut Vitidsarn
Follow live updates of Lakshya Sen’s semi-final match at the Thailand Open Super 500 event in Bangkok.
Live updates
Men’s singles SF, Lakshya Sen 20-13 Kunlavut Vitidsarn: Couple of soft errors from KV and a bagful of game points for Lakshya.
Men’s singles SF, Lakshya Sen 16-10 Kunlavut Vitidsarn: Lakshya with another backhand pirouette for defence and the error comes soon from Kunlavut.
Men’s singles SF, Lakshya Sen 14-10 Kunlavut Vitidsarn: Patience from Lakshya, after a few aggressive shots went long. And wins the point with KV sending the shuttle long.
Men’s singles SF, Lakshya Sen 12-10 Kunlavut Vitidsarn: From 12-6, Lakshya’s lead is now down to 12-10. Kunlavut on the charge.
Men’s singles SF, Lakshya Sen 11-6 Kunlavut Vitidsarn: Lovely kill at the net by Lakshya, couple of smashes followed by a backhand on the turn.
Follow hockey updates here:
Men’s singles SF, Lakshya Sen 8-5 Kunlavut Vitidsarn: Couple of superb points for Kunlavut, lovely straight smash there. But Lakshya replies back in kind.
Men’s singles SF, Lakshya Sen 7-3 Kunlavut Vitidsarn: Good start for Lakshya here. Drawing Kunlavut forward well with his touch-play. The radar too not firing for the Thai shuttler.
Men’s singles SF, Lakshya Sen 2-2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn: “Well, look who’s back,” is the intro Lakshya got from the commentator. Indeed so. It’s been a good week for Lakshya and a welcome return to form. But he has to overcome Kunlavut and the Thailand fans behind him today. Even start here.
Men’s singles, semifinals, Lakshya Sen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn: They have been meeting each other for a while now, stretching back to 2018 in junior days. Lakshya trails 3-4 in the head-to-head.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Indian badminton.
Today we will be tracking Lakshya Sen’s semi-final match at the Thailand Open Super 500 event in Bangkok. Sen continued his run of good performances in Bangkok as he got the better of Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia in straight games 21-19, 21-11 in the quarterfinals.
Sen will face Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the semifinals today. A familiar face for the Indian from his junior days.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy BWF / Viacom 18 / Tournament Software