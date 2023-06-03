Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s match against Great Britain, in the 2022-’23 FIH Men’s Pro League in London.

India bounced back from their twin losses last week by beating Belgium 5-1 in the Pro League yesterday. Today, Harmanpreet Singh and Co face table-toppers Great Britain looking to avenge their 2-4 loss from last week.

Indian men’s squad:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh

Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh

India’s FIH Pro League matches in Europe

India 1-2 Belgium, 26 May

India 2-4 Great Britain, 27 May

India 5-1 Belgium, 2 June

India vs Great Britain, 3 June, 1700 hrs IST 

India vs Netherlands, 7 June, 2300 hrs IST 

India vs Argentina, 8 June, 2030 hrs IST

India vs Netherlands, 10 June, 2100 hrs IST

India vs Argentina, 11 June, 2100 hrs IST 

Screenshots in the blog courtesy: FIH Media / Fancode

Match live: Star Sports First, Star Sports 2 SD/HD and Fancode in India