The Indian trio of Sameer, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu and Jatin won the team silver in the men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (RFP) event on the penultimate day of the ISSF World Cup Junior in Suhl, Germany on Wednesday. Sameer also won the individual silver in the event while Mahesh Anandakumar won bronze as France’s Yan Chesnel won gold.

Three Indians qualified out of six in the men’s RFP as Rajkanwar was third in qualifying with a score of 577, Sameer fourth with 577 as well and Mahesh taking the sixth qualifying spot with a score of 575. In the final, Chesnel finished with 27-hits in the 40-shot final, while Sameer was one behind with 26 and Mahesh was third with 19.

The trio of Sameer, Rajkanwar and Jatin totalled 1722 for their team silver, finishing behind Korea who logged 1728.

India are still on top of the medal tally with six gold, six silver and three bronze medals.