India confirmed their spot in the semi-finals of women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 by defeating Chinese Taipei 11-0 in their last pool match in Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, Japan on Thursday.

The win also cemented India’s position at the top of Pool A. India finished the pool stage of the tournament unbeaten, having won three games and drawn one.

The scorers for India were Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (1’), Deepika (3’), Annu (10’, 52’), Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (12’), Neelam (19’), Manju Chorsiya (33’), Sunelita Toppo (43’, 57’), Deepika Soreng (46’), and Mumtaz Khan (55’).

India displayed their dominance from the start, launching consistent attacks against Chinese Taipei. Phalke opened the scoring for India with a field goal, followed by Deepika who converted a penalty corner to double the team’s lead. Annu and Pisal scored a goal each before the end of the first quarter, giving India a comfortable 4-0 advantage.

The second quarter continued in a similar fashion, with India maintaining control of the game through ball possession and relentless attacks. Neelam found the back of the net, allowing India to enter halftime with a commanding 5-0 lead.

India continued their dominance as Chorsiya and Toppo netted field goals to make sure that the third quarter ended with India leading 7-0.

The Indian team showed no signs of slowing down in the final quarter, as Soreng, Annu, Khan, and Toppo each scored a goal to help India win the match 11-0.

India will now play against either Japan or Kazakhstan in the semi-final of the women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 on June 10 at 09.30 pm IST.