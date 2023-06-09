WTC Final, Australia vs India, Day 3 live updates: Rahane-Thakur bring up 100-run partnership
Follow updates of Day 3 from the WTC Final.
Day 1 stumps: Australia 327/3 (85)
Day 2 stumps: India 151/5 (38)
Live updates
Day 3, Lunch, India first innings, 260/6 after 60 overs: Rahane and Shardul, the two Mumbai boys have given India some hope with this 108-run partnership. The senior batter, in his comeback game, nonetheless, is on the cusp of a well-fought 100. Unless, the Australian batters can put a stop to that soon after lunch.
Not to jinx Jinx, but if he does get that 100, that would be some comeback.
India first innings, 260/6 after 60 overs: Two reviews in an over, ha! The umpire has given it out but Shardul reviews it. It remain umpire’s call but it’s a no-ball from Cummins! Luck’s on India’s side this morning. They surely needed it, but this some reprieve, really. The second time for Cummins, nonetheless. Australia also decide to review the penultimate delivery but it’s a wasted one because there’s a clear gap between the bat and ball.
India first innings, 259/6 after 59 overs: Rahane punches one through cover-point and finishes the Lyon over with another four over sweeper-cover. The partnership now up to 107 runs, solid stuff!
India first innings, 249/6 after 58 overs: Another half-volley that Thakur struck for four, this time by Cummins. Good for India, these errors every once in an over, because the partnership is now inching towards the three figure mark.
India first innings, 244/6 after 57 overs: Lyon errs with a half-volley that Rahane drives through the covers.
India first innings, 239/6 after 56 overs: Almost a chance but an edge flies and falls between Carey and Warner at slip. Another reprieve for Rahane! 5 runs off the over.
India first innings, 234/6 after 54 overs: 5 runs off the Green over and with that, Rahane crosses 5000 runs in Test cricket.
India first innings, 229/6 after 54 overs: Thakur cuts one away over point for four. He had almost edged one earlier in the over but it fell short of Carey. Six runs against Starc.
India first innings, 217/6 after 51 overs: Rahane was shocked by the bounce on offer as he miscued a pull in the third delivery. It lands safely though. Just the two runs off Green’s over.
India first innings, 215/6 after 50 overs: A stunning cover drive for four from Thakur, the highlight of the over against Starc.
Time for drinks. A fascinating first hour’s play. Bharat went 2nd ball but Rahane and Thakur have battled it out for the rest of the 58 minutes or so.
India first innings, 209/6 after 49 overs: A slash-then-slash-hard from Rahane as an outside edge flies over slip. But he follows that up with a MAGNIFICENT cover drive for four.
Umpire’s call to Rahane’s rescue: That was really close. Could have been given out on the first go but wasn’t and that saves Rahane. Green with a breakthrough nearly. 200 comes up for India meanwhile.
Starc bowled the previous over, now Green. Australia are making their bowling changes.
India first innings, 199/6 after 48 overs: And the scoreboard keeps ticking with these two in the middle.
HALF CENTURY FOR AJINKYA RAHANE: With a six, no less! Short ball, pulled over square leg. Hit on the gloves, helmet... LBW off a no ball... beaten many times by a superb bowling attack... but has stuck to his guns through it all. Some comeback knock so far by Rahane. Quietly raises his bat to the dressing room.
India first innings, 178/6 after 45 overs: And Rahane nearly edges one to Green at gully. This is such good bowling by the Aussie pacers.
India first innings, 175/6 after 44 overs: A DROPPED CATCH! By Green at gully. Imagine that. Didn’t think he dropped catches there, with those bucket hands of his. Cummins unlucky, Shardul lucky.
India first innings, 173/6 after 43 overs: Ajinkya Rahane with a late square cut for four. Lovely batting that, staying in the moment as Smith called it and not being bothered by the ones that beat him before.
India first innings, 167/6 after 42 overs: A nasty, nasty over from Cummins. Shardul is hopping around. Another hit on the glove-handle region after the two that needed treatment. It’s the short of good length here that is making the ball talk.
India first innings, 167/6 after 41.3 overs: Two balls, two breaks in play. Shardul gets hit twice on his arm by Cummins’ deliveries. Oh dear. This is going to be a long day for India.
India first innings, 166/6 after 41 overs: Boland with a rare wild delivery, beats everyone and goes for four byes. Shardul then gets an outside edge that goes past gully for four too. Soft hands.
India first innings, 157/6 after 40 overs: Cummins starts off with a peach to Rahane in that corridor outside off. Shardul too looks shaky here. Just feels like a few more wickets on the cards here in the opening spells for the Aussies.
India first innings, 154/6 after 39 overs: Nearly another wicket as Shardul edges one in the opening over, but it goes just over the slip cordon.
WICKET! 38.2: KS Bharat 5(15) b Scott Boland That’s the Boland special that has bothered India so much. Constantly targetting the stumps. The ball moves back in sharply and hits the top of middle. India 152/6
Boland has the ball in hand, Rahane and Bharat have a huge task on hand.
Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
2.52 pm: STUMPS, DAY 2 – India first innings, 151/5 after 38 overs
A total well in excess of 500 seemed possible when Head and Smith got going again on Thursday, and the batting that Australia still had left. All said and done, keeping Australia to 469 was a definite recovery on India’s part.
But the batting let India down again.
WTC Final, Day 2: From India’s top-order collapse to Rahane’s return, a look at three talking points
Hello and welcome to our coverage of ICC World Test Championship Final, Day 3.
Steve Smith scored his 31st Test century before Australia captain Pat Cummins sparked India’s collapse in the World Test Championship final on Thursday.
Smith, 95 not out overnight, followed team-mate Travis Head in going to three figures with 121 in a first-innings total of 469 at The Oval.
Fast bowler Cummins, in his 50th Test, then removed opposing skipper Rohit Sharma to initiate India’s second-day slump.
Ajinkya Rahane (29 not out), struck some painful blows on the glove, held firm with Ravindra Jadeja (48) after India had been reduced to 71-4.
But India were 151-5 at stumps, a huge deficit of 318 runs.
Rohit was plumb lbw for 15 to a full-length ball from Cummins, who had close figures of 1-36 in nine overs.
Four balls later, India were 30-2 when Shubman Gill (13) was bowled playing no shot to Scott Boland after being deceived by a sharp off-cutter.
England’s Stuart Broad tried to rile Australia before this match by saying he hoped Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli kept Cummins’s men in the field for a long time ahead of next week’s first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.
But both senior India batsmen fell for 14 on Thursday.
Pujara was bowled leaving a delivery from all-rounder Cameron Green and Kohli was undone by a spiteful, lifting ball from Mitchell Starc that took the shoulder of the bat, with Smith holding an excellent leaping catch above his head at second slip.
Left-hander Jadeja defied Australia in an aggressive 51-ball knock featuring seven fours and a six.
But he succumbed to off-spinner Nathan Lyon, edging a well-flighted and turning delivery to slip in a
“We are in a really good spot so hopefully we can get a few more wickets in the morning,” Boland told Sky Sports.
“The pitch is going a little bit up and down so it should be harder for the India batters tomorrow (Friday).”
India were facing a potentially huge Australian first-innings total with Smith and Head (163) at the crease.
But their pacemen struck as Australia lost four wickets for 41 runs, including Head and Smith, to slip from 361-3 to 402-7.
India bowled out Australia after lunch, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj taking 4-108 from 28.3 overs.
Smith reached three figures in the opening over on Thursday, joining compatriot Steve Waugh on seven Test hundreds in England.
Among non-England batters, only Australia great Don Bradman, with 11 centuries, has scored more.
Smith’s 31st Test century left him 12th on the all-time list.
Head extended his first overseas Test century to 150 but a short ball proved his undoing when he tried to whip Siraj legside and gloved a catch to wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat.
Head’s dismissal ended an impressive stand of 285 runs with Smith after they had come together with Australia in trouble at 76-3.
Shardul Thakur then captured the prized wicket of Smith, who inside-edged an outswinger into his stumps to the delight of the large India contingent in a crowd of over 23,000.
The WTC is the only major men’s cricket trophy Australia have yet to win.
India are appearing in their second WTC final, having lost to New Zealand in the inaugural 2021 showpiece match in Southampton.— Day 2 report by AFP
