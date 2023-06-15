The Asian Cricket Council on Thursday announced the schedule for the 2023 men’s Asia Cup. The tournament will be held from August 31 to September 17 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka in a ‘hybrid model’.

In a press release on the ACC’s website, it was outlined that four matches of the 13 matches will be played in Pakistan while the remaining nine will be held in Sri Lanka.

A detailed schedule of the matches is yet to be announced for the tournament featuring India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal.

The group stage will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then meet in the final.

The format of the 2023 Asia Cup will be 50-over matches in preparation for the men’s World Cup to be held in India in October.

As reported by ESPN cricinfo, the Pakistan Cricket Board, who were appointed hosts of the 2023 edition, had proposed this hybrid model as a way to circumvent the refusal of the Board of Control for Cricket in India to tour Pakistan due to political reasons. As of now, all India-Pakistan fixtures in the tournament will be played in Sri Lanka, a neutral venue, including if India reaches the final.