India’s Bhajan Kaur and Tushar Prabhakar Shelke reached the final of the recurve mixed team event in the third stage of the Archery World Cup in Medellin on Friday.

No Indian archer made it to the final four in the individual recurve events as well as compound mixed team.

India have already won bronze medals in Medellin in the women’s and men’s compound team events, and men’s recurve team. And the archers from the contingent are in the fray to add two more medals with the mixed recurve team in the bronze playoff and Abhishek Verma reaching the individual compound semi-finals.

On Friday, the team of Kaur and Shelke defeated the team from France and Netherlands (both by a scoreline of 6-0) to reach the semifinals. They ran into the top seeds from South Korea in the final four and lost out 3-5 in a closely-fought battle.

Kaur and Shelke will now take on Chinese Taipei in the bronze medal match on Sunday.

via World Archery

In the individual recurve events, only Bhajan Kaur made it as far as the quarterfinals where she ran into the top seed from Korea, Lim Si Hyeon who won 6-2.

These teams will compete for a podium finish in Medellin.#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/gskzwZAKSB — World Archery (@worldarchery) June 16, 2023

On Saturday, Abhishek Verma will be in compound semifinals action.