Indian athletics Watch: Sreeshankar Murali secures World Athletics Championship, Asiad qualification with 8.41m jump Sreeshankar fell just 0.01m short of the national record of 8.42m. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago M Sreeshankar competing in the men's long jump final at the 2022 World Athletics Championships | Brian Snyder / Reuters